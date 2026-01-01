 Skip navigation
Top News

New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings
Samurai Japan v Netherlands - Game 1
Report: Tatsuya Imai, Houston Astros agree to 3-year, $54 million contract
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Napheesa Collier will have surgery on both ankles and be sidelined for four to six months

Top Clips

nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham

January 1, 2026 01:38 PM
Crystal Palace find their breakthrough as Jean-Philippe Mateta heads in his eighth goal of the season to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead over Fulham at Selhurst Park.

nbc_pl_plupdate_251230.jpg
23:11
PL Update: Arsenal cement title favorites status
nbc_pl_manuwolhl_251230.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_arsavl_251230.jpg
13:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251230.jpg
46
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251230.jpg
01:47
Jesus sends Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_nottvseve_251230.jpg
11:10
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 19
nbc_pl_whubhahl_251230.jpg
14:49
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brighton Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_251230.jpg
03:28
Trossard powers Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_chebou_251230.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Bournemouth Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_burnewhl_251230.jpg
10:58
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_newgoal3_251230.jpg
01:28
Guimaraes punishes Burnley’s defense to seal win
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251230.jpg
01:38
Zubimendi doubles Arsenal’s lead against Villa
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251230.jpg
01:26
Gabriel heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_evertonsecondgoal_251230.jpg
01:40
Barry nets Everton’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_bhaveltmangoal_251230.jpg
01:02
Veltman brings Brighton level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_wolkrejcigoal_251230.jpg
01:06
Krejci heads Wolves level with Manchester United
nbc_pl_manuzirkzeegoal_251230.jpg
01:10
Zirkzee’s deflected effort gives Man United lead
nbc_pl_whupaquetapengoal_251230.jpg
04:25
Paqueta’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Brighton
nbc_pl_bhawelbeckpengoal_251230.jpg
02:14
Welbeck’s penalty puts Brighton level with Hammers
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251230.jpg
02:11
Laurent’s lovely finish gives Burnley hope
nbc_pl_evertonfirstgoal_251230.jpg
01:02
Garner drills Everton 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
52
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
01:25
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251230.jpg
02:43
Wissa doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_whubowengoal_251230.jpg
01:15
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251230.jpg
05:24
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251230.jpg
01:25
Joelinton volleys Newcastle ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_251230.jpg
02:07
Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_plupdate_251228.jpg
09:46
PL Update: Spurs hand Palace third-straight loss
nbc_pl_mw18allgoals_251228.jpg
10:41
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 18

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
01:48
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
01:55
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
uconn_xavier_mpx.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
nbc_mcbb_connvsxav_hurleyintv_251231.jpg
04:49
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251231.jpg
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
nbc_wcbb_uclacoachintv_251231.jpg
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
nbc_nba_phxvscle_spidahl_251231.jpg
01:56
HLs: Mitchell dominates with 34 in win over Suns
nbc_mcbb_nnaji_251231.jpg
02:36
‘Confusion is reigning supreme’ with CBB rules
nbc_nba_minvsatl_jjhl_251231.jpg
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
nbc_fnia_toplay_251231.jpg
05:06
Dungy: ‘Makes sense’ for Chargers to sit Herbert
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffs_251231.jpg
12:46
Reviewing the NFC Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18
nbc_fnia_cotyrace_251231.jpg
02:44
49ers Shanahan making a case for coach of the year
nbc_fnia_balpitprvw_251231.jpg
05:13
How should Ravens, Steelers approach Week 18 game?
nbc_fnia_mvprace_251231.jpg
03:25
Maye leads MVP odds after Stafford’s MNF loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavspsu_251231.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6v3_251231.jpg
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
nbc_berry_maliknabersV2_251231.jpg
11:38
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_cbbtalk_251231.jpg
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_allstarvotingrxn_251231.jpg
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
nbc_nba_enjoybb_rumormills_251231.jpg
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
nbc_berry_omarionhampton_251231.jpg
04:48
Hampton was ‘exactly what we thought he would be’
nbc_roto_white_251231.jpg
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
nbc_roto_riversherbertv2_251231.jpg
01:24
LAC’s Herbert, IND’s Rivers will sit out Week 18
keyonte_george_roto.jpg
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
nbc_berry_newyearsresolutionsV2_251231.jpg
04:12
Berry: Wait to draft your QB in fantasy next year
nbc_roto_kittlev2_251231.jpg
01:19
49ers’ Kittle ‘has a chance’ to play vs. Seahawks
nbc_berry_bonix_251231.jpg
01:59
Bet on Nix, Broncos to fall short of Super Bowl
nbc_roto_porzingis_251231.jpg
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
nbc_roto_stafford_251231.jpg
01:20
Stafford will play in Week 18 vs. Cardinals