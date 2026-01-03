McGinn doubles Aston Villa's lead against Forest

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch the 2026 Dakar Rally on Peacock: Schedule, TV and stream info, route, entry list
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Bruce Thornton scores 20, moves up Ohio State scoring list in Buckeyes’ 80-73 victory over Rutgers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nate Bittle, Takai Simpkins lead Oregon to 64-54 victory over Maryland
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham
Hwang’s penalty gives Wolves 2-0 lead v. West Ham
Arias gives Wolves shock lead over West Ham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch the 2026 Dakar Rally on Peacock: Schedule, TV and stream info, route, entry list
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Bruce Thornton scores 20, moves up Ohio State scoring list in Buckeyes’ 80-73 victory over Rutgers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nate Bittle, Takai Simpkins lead Oregon to 64-54 victory over Maryland
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham
Hwang’s penalty gives Wolves 2-0 lead v. West Ham
Arias gives Wolves shock lead over West Ham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
McGinn doubles Aston Villa's lead against Forest
January 3, 2026 08:48 AM
Just moments after the start of the second half, John McGinn provides Aston Villa a two-goal cushion over Nottingham Forest.
Related Videos
01:19
Mane drills Wolves 3-0 ahead of West Ham
03:06
Hwang’s penalty gives Wolves 2-0 lead v. West Ham
01:25
Arias gives Wolves shock lead over West Ham
12:30
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Forest Matchweek 20
01:41
McGinn smashes Aston Villa 3-1 ahead of Forest
57
Gibbs-White gives Forest life against Aston Villa
01:26
Watkins rockets Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Forest
09:44
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Spurs Matchweek 19
10:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 19
09:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Man City Matchweek 19
08:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Leeds Matchweek 19
09:53
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 19
01:17
Cairney blasts Fulham level at 1-1 with Palace
01:08
Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
23:11
PL Update: Arsenal cement title favorites status
11:41
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
13:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 19
46
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Arsenal
01:47
Jesus sends Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Aston Villa
11:10
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 19
14:49
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brighton Matchweek 19
03:28
Trossard powers Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Aston Villa
11:41
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Bournemouth Matchweek 19
10:58
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 19
01:28
Guimaraes punishes Burnley’s defense to seal win
01:38
Zubimendi doubles Arsenal’s lead against Villa
01:26
Gabriel heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
01:40
Barry nets Everton’s second against Forest
01:02
Veltman brings Brighton level at 2-2 with West Ham
01:06
Krejci heads Wolves level with Manchester United
Latest Clips
01:56
Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies
01:46
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
03:16
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers
02:45
May has tough grades for another Michigan blowout
04:28
Hoiberg: Nebraska ‘showed a lot’ vs. MSU
05:59
Highlights: Nebraska upsets MSU in a thriller
01:54
HLs: Avdija erupts in Blazers’ win over Pelicans
02:54
Highlights: Johnson leads Michigan over USC
01:55
HLs: Mitchell outduels Murray to down Nuggets
02:00
HLs: Johnson’s triple-double powers ATL’s road win
01:51
HLs: Harper steps up to lead Spurs past Pacers
04:51
HLs: Notre Dame shut out by No. 7 Western Michigan
08:54
Dawson dominates men’s 5000m at U.S. Trials
06:03
Myers opens U.S. Olympic Trials with 3000m victory
04:20
College basketball could use ‘centralized voice’
09:00
Oregon’s defense stifles Texas Tech in Orange Bowl
09:48
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
01:27
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
05:20
Does rust vs. rest have validity in 12-team CFP?
16:56
Chambliss cemented legendary game for Ole Miss
01:30
‘Warrior’ Mayfield will play Saturday vs. Panthers
01:09
Jackson ‘risky’ fantasy play for game vs. Steelers
16:21
‘Not enough superlatives’ to describe Indiana
09:02
Beck’s rushing ‘the difference maker’ against OSU
04:28
Why ‘unlikely’ teams in CFP semis is beneficial
05:09
Mannix: Bucks looking to add to Giannis-led team
11:09
Count on Pickens to deliver for Cowboys vs. Giants
05:08
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
54
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue