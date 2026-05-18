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Havertz rises highest to give Arsenal 1-0 lead
May 18, 2026 03:47 PM
Arsenal find their breakthrough against a stubborn Burnley side as Kai Havertz heads in the corner kick to make it 1-0 at the Emirates.
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