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Watch Now

Mitoma's thunderous volley brings Brighton level

April 18, 2026 01:58 PM
Kaoru Mitoma doesn't need a touch as he unleashes a venomous first-time strike into the back of the net to bring Brighton back to level terms with Spurs.

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