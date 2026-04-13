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Martinez sent off for pulling Calvert-Lewin's hair

April 13, 2026 04:22 PM
Things go from bad to worse for Manchester United after Lisandro Martinez is shown a red card for violent conduct after pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair.

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