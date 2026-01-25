Martínez's own goal gifts Arsenal 1-0 lead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Porsche Penske in front of Cadillac, leaderboard, highlights, news
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, schedule, notable drivers, storylines, more
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
AFC Championship Game: TV channel, kickoff time, storylines, weather, history for Patriots-Broncos

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_260125.jpg
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
oly_aswsl_wcspindleruv_shiffrinwin_v3.jpg
Shiffrin clinches 9th Crystal Globe title
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260125.jpg
Fernandez’s penalty puts Chelsea 3-0 up v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Porsche Penske in front of Cadillac, leaderboard, highlights, news
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, schedule, notable drivers, storylines, more
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
AFC Championship Game: TV channel, kickoff time, storylines, weather, history for Patriots-Broncos

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_260125.jpg
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
oly_aswsl_wcspindleruv_shiffrinwin_v3.jpg
Shiffrin clinches 9th Crystal Globe title
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260125.jpg
Fernandez’s penalty puts Chelsea 3-0 up v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Martínez's own goal gifts Arsenal 1-0 lead

January 25, 2026 12:08 PM
It's 1-0 to the Arsenal as an unfortunate deflection off Lisandro Martínez's leg goes into the back of the net in the first half at the Emirates.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_mugoal1_260125.jpg
01:11
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
nbc_pl_cpred1_260125.jpg
56
Wharton sent off for second yellow against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260125.jpg
01:12
Richards gives Palace late hope against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal3_260125.jpg
02:37
Fernandez’s penalty puts Chelsea 3-0 up v. Palace
nbc_pl_cpche_260125.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea MWK 23
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260125.jpg
01:16
Buendía’s belter gives Villa lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlgoal2v2_260125.jpg
01:24
Watkins heads Villa 2-0 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newavl_260125.jpg
11:47
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Aston Villa MWK 23
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260125.jpg
01:46
Pedro drills Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260125.jpg
01:21
Estevao smashes Chelsea in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_goalnf1bre0_260125.jpg
01:29
Jesus’ ‘brilliant’ volley gives Forest lead
nbc_pl_goalnf2bre0_260125.jpg
01:35
Awoniyi doubles Forest’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_brenfhl_260125.jpg
09:48
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Forest Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_bougoal3_260124.jpg
01:33
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
nbc_pl_plupdate_260124.jpg
13:15
PL Update: Adli puts cherry on top for Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boulivv2_260124.jpg
11:28
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 23
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260124.jpg
01:00
Szoboszlai’s free kick brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260124.jpg
01:02
Van Dijk brings Liverpool within one of Cherries
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260124.jpg
01:41
Evanilson drills Bournemouth ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_260124.jpg
01:42
Jimenez tucks away Bournemouth’s second v. Reds
nbc_pl_fulbhav2_260124.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_burnvstothls_260124.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 23
nbc_pl_mcwolhl_260124.jpg
08:55
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260124.jpg
01:15
Romero rescues Spurs to make it 2-2 v. Burnley
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260124.jpg
01:25
Wilson’s heroics give Fulham lead over Brighton
nbc_pl_burngoal2_260124.jpg
01:37
Foster puts Burnley 2-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260124.jpg
01:10
Chukwueze brings Fulham level with Brighton
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260124.jpg
01:14
Semenyo puts Manchester City 2-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_burgoal1_260124.jpg
01:13
Walker finds Tuanzebe for Burnley’s equalizer
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260124.jpg
01:33
Van de Ven powers Spurs 1-0 in front of Burnley

Latest Clips

oly_aswsl_wcspindleruv_shiffrinwin_v3.jpg
59
Shiffrin clinches 9th Crystal Globe title
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260125.jpg
57
Supporting Man Utd has become a family ‘tradition’
oly_asmsl_kitzbuhelwc_260125.jpg
Feller captures slalom win on home snow in Austria
nbc_nba_lalvsdal_260124.jpg
02:00
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
02:00
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
nbc_moto_anaheim_260124.jpg
25:20
Highlights: Supercross Round 3, Anaheim 2
450_recap_raw_260124.jpg
03:02
Sexton delivers, Lawrence strong at Anaheim 2
nbc_moto_difrancescointv_260124.jpg
48
DiFrancesco: Anaheim is ‘my spot’
nbc_moto_deeganintv_260124.jpg
39
Deegan: Mosiman is ‘such a hard competitor’
250_recap_raw_260124.jpg
03:16
Mosiman capitalizes on early chaos at Anaheim 2
nbc_moto_mosimanintv_260124.jpg
01:07
Mosiman: Got a much better start at Anaheim 2
nbc_moto_sextonintv_260124.jpg
01:09
Sexton: Good for me, Kawasaki to be back on top
nbc_moto_tomacintv_260124.jpg
42
Tomac: ‘Whole lot of everything’ at Anaheim 2
nbc_moto_lawrenceintv_260124.jpg
43
Lawrence: Need consistency to get over the hump
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
57
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas
nbc_mch_osuvsnd_260124.jpg
05:10
HLs: ND snaps losing streak in win over OSU
uswnt_4_raw_260124.jpg
01:35
Rodman piles onto Paraguay with score for 4-0 lead
uswnt_5_raw_260124.jpg
01:14
Sentnor’s brace puts USWNT up 5-0 on Paraguay
uswnt_1_raw_260124.jpg
01:03
Turner gets behind Paraguay for 1-0 USWNT lead
uswnt_2_raw_260124.jpg
01:10
Sentnor doubles USWNT lead over Paraguay
uswnt_3_raw_260124.jpg
01:09
Bethune flicks in USWNT’s third vs. Paraguay
uswnt_6_raw_260124.jpg
01:11
Sears seals USWNT’s 6-0 rout of Paraguay
nbc_uswnt_usaparhighlights_260124.jpg
09:47
Highlights: USWNT v. Paraguay (En Español)
embiid_raw_260124.jpg
01:58
HLs: Embiid’s 38 points not enough for 76ers win
nbc_horse_worldcup_260124.jpg
02:22
Highlights: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Invitational
nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
momcilovic_comp_raw_260124.jpg
03:26
Highlights: Momcilovic leads No. 9 ISU to road win
Peg_WC_Turf_(2).jpg
02:04
HLs: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational
oly_atw3000_usastpierrewin_260124.jpg
07:38
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win
oly_atm2000_usakesslerwin_260124.jpg
07:53
Kessler breaks world record in men’s 2000m victory