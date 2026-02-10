Nmecha's penalty gives Leeds hope against Chelsea

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million contract
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Justin Verlander reunites with Tigers, Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

Screenshot_2026-02-10_155457.jpg
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_evebou_ndiayegoal_260210.__007030.jpeg
Ndiaye’s penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries
nbc_pl_evebou_rayangoal_260210.jpg
Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million contract
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Justin Verlander reunites with Tigers, Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

Screenshot_2026-02-10_155457.jpg
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_evebou_ndiayegoal_260210.__007030.jpeg
Ndiaye’s penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries
nbc_pl_evebou_rayangoal_260210.jpg
Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nmecha's penalty gives Leeds hope against Chelsea

February 10, 2026 03:13 PM
It's game on at Stamford Bridge as Moises Caicedo's foul results in a penalty, allowing Lukas Nmecha to pull one back for Leeds against Chelsea.

Related Videos

Screenshot_2026-02-10_155457.jpg
01:22
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_evebou_rayangoal_260210.jpg
59
Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_ndiayegoal_260210.__007030.jpeg
01:02
Ndiaye’s penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries
nbc_pl_evebou_adligoal_260210.jpg
01:28
Adli heads Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Everton
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_260210.jpg
01:19
Palmer picks out Pedro for Chelsea’s opener
nbc_pl_chelseagoal2_260210.jpg
58
Palmer’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead over Leeds
nbc_pl_allgoals25_260208.jpg
13:10
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_szobosredcardv2_260208.jpg
02:31
Szoboszlai sent off for fouling Haaland
nbc_pl_haarlandgoalmc_260208.jpg
02:02
Haaland’s penalty lifts City ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcvliv_260208.jpg
16:50
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_szobosgoalliv_260208.jpg
01:35
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead v. City
nbc_pl_bernardogoalmc_260208.jpg
01:02
Silva snatches City’s equalizer against Liverpool
Screenshot_2026-02-08_103853.jpg
01:43
Sarr blasts Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_brightoncp_260208.jpg
08:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Crystal Palace MWK 25
nbc_pl_dangogoalbre_260207.jpg
01:20
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
nbc_pl_thiagogoalbre_260207.jpg
02:21
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle
nbc_pl_dangogoal2bre_260207.jpg
01:03
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-2 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_brunogoalnew_260207.jpg
02:28
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 2-2
nbc_pl_newvbre_260207.jpg
16:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_plupdate_260207.jpg
17:11
PL Update: Man United win fourth-straight match
nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
01:12
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123859.jpg
01:17
Mykolenko’s own goal gifts Fulham lead v. Everton
Screenshot_2026-02-07_124136.jpg
54
Dewsbury-Hall finds Everton’s equalizer v. Fulham
GettyImages-2260392261.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Everton Matchweek 25
Screenshot_2026-02-07_123518.jpg
59
Leno’s own goal gifts Everton late 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260207.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres drills Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_arssunhl_260207.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Sunderland Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260207.jpg
01:13
Gyokeres’ brace gives Arsenal 3-0 lead
nbc_pl_rayangoalbou_260207.jpg
01:17
Rayan brings Bournemouth level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_borvav_260207.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 25

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_malikwillis_260210.jpg
01:28
Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers’ QB Willis
nbc_roto_davidnjoku_260210.jpg
01:17
Njoku says he will not return to Cleveland in 2026
nbc_roto_stephencurry_260210.jpg
01:28
Curry to miss 2026 NBA All-Star Game
nbc_roto_jaysontatum_260210.jpg
01:46
Tatum recall ‘a step in the right direction’
giddey.jpg
10:03
Which bad team needs a high draft pick the most?
harden.jpg
09:54
How the Cavaliers look post-Harden trade so far
wemby.jpg
04:46
Wemby among best bets for Tuesday’s NBA slate
pistons_hornets.jpg
09:40
Reacting to Pistons-Hornets brawl, intense game
dillon_brooks.jpg
08:08
Brooks among players with massive jumps this year
nbc_dps_reggiemiller_260210.jpg
17:43
Miller reflects on ‘Malice at the Palace’
nbc_dps_drakemaye_260210.jpg
07:07
Maye has ‘more doubters’ after postseason
nbc_dps_mikegolic_260210.jpg
11:09
Patriots, Maye to face greater challenges in 2026
nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
02:10
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
05:20
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
02:25
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI
nbc_pft_seahawksnextyear_260210_.jpg
05:49
How can Seahawks ‘stay ahead’ after winning SB?
nbc_pft_patriotssituation_260210.jpg
08:32
Why Vrabel still has ‘perfect situation’ with NE
nbc_pft_patriotsgettingback_260210.jpg
11:21
Florio: Getting back to SB harder than winning it
nbc_pft_nflmelbourne_260210.jpg
02:07
How NFL could handle Melbourne game scheduling
nbc_pft_pftdraft_260210.jpg
14:55
Who should Seahawks face in Week 1 of 2026 season?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefense_260210.jpg
09:23
Comparing ‘Dark Side’ defense to ‘Legion of Boom’
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260210.jpg
03:00
Darnold silencing critics, forming own narrative
nbc_pft_turningpointseahawks_260210.jpg
06:32
Identifying turning point of Seahawks’ season
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260210.jpg
08:24
Maye’s shoulder issue ties into inside information
nbc_pft_differentlevels_260210.jpg
05:57
Seahawks, Patriots were on ‘two different levels’
nbc_nba_carusointv_260209.jpg
03:53
Caruso’s offensive night lifts Thunder past LAL
nbc_nba_okclal_260209.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Thunder strike down Lakers
nbc_nba_jwillintv_260209.jpg
01:03
Williams on return: Can’t take health for granted
nbc_nba_milorlando_digitalhit_260209.jpg
01:08
Magic can build on winning performance vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_milorl_260209.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Magic pull away to defeat Bucks