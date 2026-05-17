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Alex Smalley sits atop tight leaderboard at Aronimink heading into final round of 2026 PGA Championship
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Cunha gives Man United 2-1 lead over Forest
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Fernandes’ 20th assist gives Man United 3-1 lead
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Morato heads Forest level with Man United

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Watch Now

Shaw drills Man United ahead of Nottingham Forest

May 17, 2026 07:52 AM
Luke Shaw scores his first league goal since 2023 as he buries his left-footed attempt into the bottom corner to give the Red Devils an early 1-0 lead against Nottingham Forest.

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