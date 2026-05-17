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Shaw drills Man United ahead of Nottingham Forest
May 17, 2026 07:52 AM
Luke Shaw scores his first league goal since 2023 as he buries his left-footed attempt into the bottom corner to give the Red Devils an early 1-0 lead against Nottingham Forest.
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