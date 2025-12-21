 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA
White Sox add Munetaka Murakami with $34 million, 2-year contract
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA
White Sox add Munetaka Murakami with $34 million, 2-year contract
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2025 season
nbc_roto_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa

December 21, 2025 12:21 PM
A poor giveaway from Aston Villa opens the door for Matheus Cunha to strike from a difficult angle to bring Manchester United back to level with Aston Villa right before halftime.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
nbc_pl_leedscp_251220.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17
nbc_pl_cpgoal1V2_251220.jpg
01:11
Devenny converts penalty to put CP on the board
nbc_pl_leedsgoal4_251220.jpg
56
Stach’s free kick gives Leeds’ fourth v. Palace
nbc_pl_evears_251220.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal MWK 17
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251220.jpg
01:21
Ampadu pounces on loose ball for Leeds’ third goal
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1V2_251220.jpg
58
Calvert-Lewin tucks away LEE first goal against CP
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251220.jpg
59
Calvert-Lewin’s sneaky header gives LEE 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1v2_251220.jpg
04:10
ARS lead EVE through Gyokeres’ penalty kick
nbc_pl_totliv_251220.jpg
13:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Liverpool MWK 17
nbc_pl_totredcard2_251220.jpg
01:18
Romero sees second yellow for kicking Konate
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251220.jpg
01:59
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_251220.jpg
01:20
Ekitike’s towering header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_251220.jpg
01:08
Isak, Wirtz combine to put LIV up ahead of TOT
nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
02:57
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk
nbc_pl_bhavsunhl_251220.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Sunderland MWK 17
nbc_pl_bouburnley_251220.jpg
09:59
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley MWK 17
nbc_pl_brewolhl_251220.jpg
08:17
Extended Highlights: Wolves v. Brentford MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcwhu_251220.jpg
10:31
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. West Ham MWK 17
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251220.jpg
01:24
Lewis-Potter nets brace with calm finish v. Wolves
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251220.jpg
01:13
Broja heads in late equalizer for Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251220.jpg
01:34
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251220.jpg
01:15
Haaland slots home Man City’s third over West Ham
nbc_pl_bregoal1_251220.jpg
01:22
Lewis-Potter makes Wolves pay for defensive mishap
nbc_pl_chenewhl_251220.jpg
12:14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Chelsea MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251220.jpg
01:34
Reijnders blasts Man City to 2-0 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251220.jpg
01:19
Haaland tucks away rebound to put Man City on top
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251220.jpg
01:10
Pedro’s clinical run levels CHE at two-all v. NEW
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251220.jpg
49
James’ ‘perfect’ free kick pulls one back for CHE
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251220.jpg
03:40
Woltemade’s clever finish doubles Newcastle’s lead

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_garynevillesegmentv2_251221.jpg
02:59
Neville: Romero’s behavior lets Spurs down
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_251221.jpg
05:23
Ornstein: City eyeing Maresca if Guardiola leaves
oly_aswsg_valdisere_vonnthird.jpg
53
Vonn speeds to 3rd in super-G at Val D’lse WC
nbc_nba_lalvslac_kawhihl_251220.jpg
01:55
HLs: Leonard’s 32 lifts Clippers past Lakers
nbc_cbb_othergamehlsv2_251220.jpg
03:00
Kentucky, Michigan State fight off adversity
nbc_nba_gswcurryhls_251220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Curry’s 28 lifts Warriors to victory
nbc_nba_orlvsutah_banehl_251220.jpg
01:51
HLs: Bane’s heroics lifts Magic to overtime win
nbc_nba_memaldamahigh_251220.jpg
01:54
HLs: Aldama scores career-high
nbc_cbb_auburnpurdue_251220.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Purdue dominates Auburn
nbc_cbb_postgamegregintr_251220.jpg
04:22
How McDermott, Creighton have turned it on
nbc_cbb_marquettecreightonhls_251220.jpg
05:30
Highlights: Creighton pounds Marquette
nbc_nba_nopzionhls_251220.jpg
01:58
HLs: Williamson’s 29 points lifts Pelicans to win
nbc_nba_bospritchard_251220.jpg
10
HLs: Pritchard scores 33 in Celtics win
nbc_nba_dalvsphi_maxeyhl_251220.jpg
02:00
HLs: Maxey erupts for 38 in Sixers win
nbc_nba_houvsden_sheppardhl_251220.jpg
01:57
HLs: Sheppard lifts Rockets past Denver
pl_update_leeds.jpg
10:36
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
nbc_cbb_paintersmithnpost_251220.jpg
05:34
Smith feels Painter’s trust in big games
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
05:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
06:06
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
04:36
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
02:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
nbc_cbb_libvday_251220.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Liberty outlasts Dayton
v2_oly_frmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:54
Ferreira storms to dominant men’s halfpipe win
oly_frwhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:04
Atkin gets big air in Copper Mountain halfpipe win
nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_golf_pncstrickerskenesv4_251220.jpg
01:16
The Boring game with Stricker and Skenes
nbc_golf_clantonV2_251220.jpg
09:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
maye_fnia_int_raw_251220.jpg
14:31
Talkin’ Ball: Maye on second year leap for NE
nbc_pl_howeintv_251220.jpg
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE