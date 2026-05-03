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Nick Zaccardi
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Cunha steers Man United in front of Liverpool
May 3, 2026 10:47 AM
Old Trafford erupts as Matheus Cunha's second attempt on goal finds the back of the net to give the Red Devils an early lead over Liverpool.
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