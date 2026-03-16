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Watch Now
Kayode's header gives Brentford lead over Wolves
March 16, 2026 04:32 PM
Michael Kayode nets his first Brentford goal in style with a powerful header off Keane Lewis-Potter's picture-perfect cross to give the Bees the lead at Gtech.
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