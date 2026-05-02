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2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
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,
World Relays 2026: U.S. qualifies for three World Championships relays, Jamaica gets world record
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,
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The Puma scratched from 152nd Kentucky Derby due to swelling in his leg
Joy Schoenfield
,
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Kornacki explains Kentucky Derby to 3-year-olds
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Damsgaard nets Brentford's third against West Ham
May 2, 2026 10:28 AM
Mikkel Damsgaard has Brentford buzzing with a 3-0 over West Ham to secure all three points for the Bees at the Gtech.
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