 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Breezy Johnson finishes downhill season with World Cup Finals runner-up
Anna Hall
Anna Hall, after world title in heptathlon, still has childhood goals to chase
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Furman at Connecticut
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCLA NCAA Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260321.jpg
Welbeck heads Brighton in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260321.jpg
Welbeck’s brace gives Brighton lead over Liverpool
nbc_nba_bestplays_260320.jpg
Best plays from Friday night of the NBA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill
Breezy Johnson finishes downhill season with World Cup Finals runner-up
Anna Hall
Anna Hall, after world title in heptathlon, still has childhood goals to chase
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Furman at Connecticut
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 7 UCLA NCAA Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260321.jpg
Welbeck heads Brighton in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260321.jpg
Welbeck’s brace gives Brighton lead over Liverpool
nbc_nba_bestplays_260320.jpg
Best plays from Friday night of the NBA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kerkez punishes Brighton to bring Liverpool level

March 21, 2026 09:12 AM
Lewis Dunk's header back to Bart Verbruggen is intercepted by Milos Kerkez, and the Liverpool fullback makes no mistake to bring the Reds back to level terms at the Amex.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260321.jpg
01:15
Welbeck heads Brighton in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260321.jpg
02:18
Welbeck’s brace gives Brighton lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_update_260320.jpg
11:23
PL Update: Man United drop points in chaotic match
nbc_pl_boumu_260320.jpg
12:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 31
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260320.jpg
01:32
Christie snatches Cherries’ equalizer v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260320.jpg
01:02
Hill’s OG gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260320.jpg
03:07
Maguire sees red; Kroupi equalizes for Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260320.jpg
02:46
Fernandes slots Man United ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_fernanch_260317.jpg
07:16
PL RAW: Fernandes’ masterclass against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_netbusters_260317.jpg
25:51
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_260316.jpg
04:44
PL Update: Wolves howl back against Brentford
nbc_pl_mw30allgoalsv2_260316.jpg
08:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_brevwolgoal1_260316.jpg
01:18
Kayode’s header gives Brentford lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_brevwolgoal2_260316.jpg
01:35
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_brevwolgoal3_260316.jpg
49
Armstrong fires Wolves within one of Brentford
nbc_pl_brevwolgoal4_260316.jpg
01:05
Arokodare brings Wolves level with Brentford
nbc_pl_brevwol_260316.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_update_260315.jpg
17:28
PL Update: Liverpool drop two points against Spurs
nbc_pl_arneslot_260315.jpg
06:07
Slot calls fans booing ‘completely normal’
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_260315.jpg
04:49
Szoboszlai: Liverpool ‘have to wake up’
nbc_pl_livtot_260315.jpg
13:22
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260315.jpg
01:41
Richarlison silences Anfield with Spurs’ equalizer
nbc_pl_totduointv_260315.jpg
03:08
Porro, Richarlison react to draw with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260315.jpg
01:23
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead
GettyImages-2266625954.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 30
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260315.jpg
01:36
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260315.jpg
01:36
Sesko makes it 3-1 for Man United against Villa
nbc_pl_muavl_260315.jpg
13:26
Extended HLs: Man United v. Aston Villa MWK 30
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260315.jpg
02:47
Barkley smashes Aston Villa level with Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260315.jpg
01:23
Cunha strikes Man United 2-1 ahead of Aston Villa

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_bestplays_260320.jpg
01:52
Best plays from Friday night of the NBA
nbc_nas_trucksdarlington_260320.jpg
14:46
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Darlington
nbc_imsa_porsche_260320.jpg
13:10
Highlights: 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup at Sebring
nbc_golf_valspardaytwo_260320.jpg
01:52
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 2
oly_frwhp_snowleaguelaax_gu_260320.jpg
07:24
Gu shines once more in Snow League Laax Finals
oly_xcwcl_worldcup_lakeplaciddiggins_260320.jpg
03:41
Diggins earns 4th World Cup overall title in NY
nbc_imsa_lambo_260320.jpg
17:45
HLs: 2026 Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Sebring
nbc_dls_nfl_18gamesdiscussion_260320.jpg
09:05
Twists in adding 18th game to NFL regular season
oly_atm60_indoorfinal_260320.jpg
06:50
Anthony narrowly beats 60m field for world title
nbc_imsa_mpcsebring_260320.jpg
10:38
HLs: 2026 Michelin Pilot Challenge at Sebring
oly_atwsp_indoorfinalv2_260320.jpg
03:41
Jackson wins her first world indoor shotput gold
nbc_roto_doncic_260320.jpg
01:17
Doncic drops 50+ points twice in as many weeks
nbc_roto_bailey_260320.jpg
01:18
Bailey sets new career high with 33 pts, 7 3PT
nbc_roto_porterjr_260320.jpg
01:23
Who can fill Porter Jr.'s void in fantasy for Nets
nbc_imsa_mustang_260320.jpg
13:56
Highlights: 2026 Mustang Challenge at Sebring
nbc_dps_jonrothsteininterview_260320.jpg
07:55
Is Hubert Davis on hot seat after UNC loss?
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_260320.jpg
14:56
Duke getting the Siena scare was ‘perfect’
nbc_dps_marchmadnessrecap_260320.jpg
11:22
Why March Madness means more to High Point, VCU
nbc_imsa_sebring12qual_260320.jpg
14:03
Highlights: IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring qualifying
siena_duke.jpg
10:22
Siena’s ‘morale killers’ costly in loss vs. Duke
nbc_imsa_gtppolewinner_260320.jpg
01:43
Aitken, Cadillac looking for ‘revenge’ at Sebring
zion.jpg
10:03
Are Pelicans setting up momentum for next season?
jaylen_brown.jpg
03:39
Expect Celtics’ Brown to set the tone vs Grizzlies
chandler_parsons.jpg
07:35
Which likeable players had NBA careers cut short?
nbc_imsa_lmp2polewinner_260320.jpg
45
Goikhberg hoping to avoid chaos with Sebring pole
nbc_imsa_hawksworthpole_260320.jpg
01:32
Hawksworth rides ‘mega, mega car’ to Sebring pole
nbc_imsa_gtdpolewinner_260320.jpg
52
Barrichello: “We looked good from the get-go”
nbc_roto_bestbetswbb_260320.jpg
01:35
UConn WBB is a prime ‘ladder’ bet in March Madness
nbc_roto_bestbetssatmcbb_260320.jpg
01:48
Expect Vanderbilt, Houston to roll in Round of 32
nbc_roto_favencaaunderdogssat_260320.jpg
01:45
St. Louis, Texas lead underdog bets in Round of 32