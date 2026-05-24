 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark makes a winning pick at her first Indy 500: ‘I’m excited to be here’
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
How to watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Live stream info, schedule, preview for MLB Sunday Leadoff
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
How to watch the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: TV, live stream info for tonight’s WNBA game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_260524.jpg
Dorgu’s header gives Fernandes PL assist record
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260524.jpg
Hume volleys Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260524.jpg
Diop heads in rebound to open scoring for Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark makes a winning pick at her first Indy 500: ‘I’m excited to be here’
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
How to watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Live stream info, schedule, preview for MLB Sunday Leadoff
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
How to watch the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: TV, live stream info for tonight’s WNBA game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_260524.jpg
Dorgu’s header gives Fernandes PL assist record
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260524.jpg
Hume volleys Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260524.jpg
Diop heads in rebound to open scoring for Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Gibbs-White's sensational strike sends Forest up

May 24, 2026 11:53 AM
Morgan Gibbs-White connected on a strong strike from outside the box to send Nottingham Forest in front against Bournemouth.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_mugoal1_260524.jpg
02:22
Dorgu’s header gives Fernandes PL assist record
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260524.jpg
01:09
Hume volleys Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260524.jpg
01:40
Diop heads in rebound to open scoring for Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260524.jpg
01:24
Semenyo’s back post finish gives City a 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_netbusters37_260520.jpg
25:55
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_plupdate_260519.jpg
32:01
PL Update: Arsenal clinch title after City’s draw
nbc_pl_mw37allgoals_260519.jpg
16:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_chetot_enzogoal_260519.jpeg
01:21
Fernandez’s belter gives Chelsea lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_chetot_extendedhl_v2_260519.jpg
09:50
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Spurs Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_chetot_andradegoal_260519.jpg
53
Richarlison pulls one back for Spurs v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chetot_santosgoal_260519.jpg
01:45
Santos doubles Chelsea’s lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_bougoal1v2_260519.jpg
01:18
Kroupi stuns Man City to give Bournemouth 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260519.jpg
55
Haaland equalizes for Man City against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boumc_260519.jpg
10:17
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man City Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260518.jpg
01:15
Havertz rises highest to give Arsenal 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsbur_260518.jpg
10:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Burnley Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_pludate_260518.jpg
03:01
PL Update: Arsenal on brink of clinching title
nbc_pl_plupdate_260517.jpg
10:14
PL Update: Manchester United clinch third place
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260517.jpg
01:48
Woltemade slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Hammers
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260517.jpg
01:02
Osula doubles Newcastle’s lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_newgoal3_260517.jpg
01:49
Osula makes it 3-0 for Newcastle against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260517.jpg
01:02
Castellanos’ screamer gives West Ham late hope
nbc_pl_newwhu_260517.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. West Ham Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260517.jpg
01:40
Calvert-Lewin scores 95th-minute winner for Leeds
nbc_pl_leebha_260517.jpg
09:39
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Brighton Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260517.jpg
01:30
Le Fee’s marvelous finish gives Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260517.jpg
01:21
Isidor completes Sunderland’s comeback v. Everton
nbc_pl_evesunhl_260517.jpg
09:05
Extended HLs: Everton v. Sunderland Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260517.jpg
01:03
Brobbey outmuscles Everton’s defense for equalizer
nbc_pl_crygoal2_260517.jpg
02:01
Wharton smashes Palace 2-1 in front of Brentford

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_nykvcle_260523.jpg
01:57
HLs: Brunson drops 30 in Knicks’ Game 3 win
aces_sparks_mpx.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Plum goes off as Sparks beat Aces
tempo_fire_mpx.jpg
01:51
Highlights: Fire win expansion matchup vs. Tempo
nbc_golf_cjcuprd3v2_260523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
nbc_nas_pressersoundv2_260523.jpg
07:15
NASCAR drivers reflect on Busch’s legacy
nbc_wnba_minchi_260523.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lynx thwart Sky’s comeback attempt
nbc_nas_buschindy_260523.jpg
11:59
Relive Busch’s back-to-back Brickyard 400 wins
nbc_nba_post_knickscavs_260522.jpg
04:28
Cavs need ‘home cooking’ to keep series alive
nbc_nba_post_okcanalysis_260522.jpg
04:13
Thunder put ability to be who they are on display
sea_conn.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Cooke, Storm smack Sun in Seattle
nbc_nba_postgame_shaiintv_260522.jpg
06:54
SGA on how OKC ‘walks the walk’ with confidence
nbc_nba_sasokc_260522.jpg
01:56
HLs: Thunder clamp Spurs for 2-1 lead
nbc_nba_postgame_digitalhit_260522.jpg
01:36
McCain sparks OKC to take 2-1 lead over Spurs
nbc_nba_postgame_mccainintv_260522.jpg
53
McCain after Game 3 win: ‘Executing the details’
nbc_wnba_fever_260522.jpg
01:56
HLs: Clark, Boston power Fever past Golden State
nbc_wnba_dal_atl_260522.jpg
01:49
HLs: Howard drops 25 in Dream win over Wings
oly_swm400fr_lukamijatovic_260522.jpg
08:09
Mijatovic breaks record in historic 400 freestyle
oly_sww400fr_kennedidobson_260522.jpg
08:42
Dobson goes wire-to-wire in 400 freestyle win
oly_sww200br_mikaylatan_260522.jpg
06:14
16-year-old Tan makes all-time top 10 in 200m BR
nbc_nba_pregame_knickscavs_260522.jpg
03:44
Hart finds flow for Knicks in Game 2 win over Cavs
nbc_nba_pregame_socialjustice_260522.jpg
04:33
Adebayo named 2025-26 NBA Social Justice Champion
nbc_nba_pregame_alldefteams_260522.jpg
03:31
NBA All-Defensive Team: Wemby, Holmgren, Thompson
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260522.jpg
02:33
Who will step up in Thunder-Spurs Game 3?
nbc_nba_enjoy_knicks_260522.jpg
12:57
Cavaliers have ‘no answers’ for Knicks
nbc_nba_enjoy_offseason_260522.jpg
07:00
Biggest offseason questions for Warriors, Wolves
nbc_golf_swkimcjcup_260522.jpg
02:00
HLs: Kim shoots 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
nbc_nas_buschwins_260522.jpg
11:21
Busch’s most significant wins in NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_roto_staffordcontract_260522.jpg
01:43
Stafford’s new deal ‘makes sense for all parties’
nbc_roto_wilson_260522.jpg
02:05
How will Wilson fare without Brissett in Arizona?
nbc_nas_kybusch_260522.jpg
51
Busch wanted son to see hard work paying off