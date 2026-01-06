 Skip navigation
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Fantasy Football Awards: Christian McCaffrey and Jaxon Smith-Njigba carried fantasy teams to titles
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, stats
NCAA Basketball: ESPN Events Invitational-Brigham Young at Miami (FL)
How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

nbc_pl_plupdate_260106.jpg
PL Update: Forest comeback to down hapless Hammers
nbc_pl_whunfhl_260106.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 21
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_260106.jpg
Gibbs-White’s penalty puts Forest ahead of Hammers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Domínguez's header brings Forest level v. West Ham

January 6, 2026 03:41 PM
Nicolas Domínguez's floating header finds its way into the top corner of the net to bring Nottingham Forest level with West Ham at 1-1 at London Stadium.

nbc_pl_plupdate_260106.jpg
03:09
PL Update: Forest comeback to down hapless Hammers
nbc_pl_whunfhl_260106.jpg
10:00
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 21
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_260106.jpg
03:26
Gibbs-White’s penalty puts Forest ahead of Hammers
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260106.jpg
58
Murrilo’s own goal gifts West Ham lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_mcche_260104.jpg
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260104.jpg
02:01
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260104.jpg
01:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260104.jpg
01:11
Thiaw doubles Newcastle’s lead against Palace
nbc_pl_evebrehl_250104.jpg
13:18
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brentford Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_liverpoolfullham_260104.jpg
10:37
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 20
Screenshot_2026-01-04_125538_copy.jpg
01:21
Reed’s worldie brings Fulham level with Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_260104.jpg
01:43
Gakpo scores 94th-minute go-ahead goal v. Fulham
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250104.jpg
01:03
Barry heads Everton within two of Brentford
nbc_pl_suntot_260104.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Sunderland Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_bregoal4_250104.jpg
01:36
Thiago’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newcp_260104.jpg
09:50
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Crystal Palace MWK 20
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250104.jpg
01:11
Beto pulls one for back for Everton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260104.jpg
01:03
Brobbey blasts Sunderland level with Spurs
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260104.jpg
01:01
Wirtz brings Liverpool level with Fulham
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260104.jpg
01:42
Guimaraes heads Newcastle in front of Palace
nbc_pl_bregoal3_250104.jpg
02:26
Thiago’s brace has Brentford 3-0 up over Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250104.jpg
01:06
Collins doubles Brentford’s lead against Everton
nbc_pl_fullhamgoal1_260104.jpg
01:26
Wilson powers Fulham to 1-0 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260104.jpg
01:08
Davies lifts Spurs 1-0 in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250104.jpg
01:24
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s opener v. Everton
nbc_pl_leemu_260104.jpg
10:23
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man United Matchweek 20
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260104.jpg
01:06
Cunha brings Manchester United level with Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260104.jpg
01:39
Aaronson strikes Leeds 1-0 in front of Man United
Burno.jpg
10:03
Top 10 Premier League goals: December 2025
nbc_pl_plupdate_260103.jpg
10:19
PL Update: Arsenal extend lead at top of table

nbc_roto_nurkicv2_260106.jpg
01:42
Nurkic has become a ‘top 50' player in fantasy
nbc_csu_nygcoach_260106.jpg
14:14
Giants’ HC job is ‘crown jewel’ of all openings
simms_all_pro_raw_2601016.jpg
09:47
Stafford, Pickens among Simms’ All-Pro picks
nbc_w2rc_dakars3intvs_260106.jpg
05:39
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 3
nbc_roto_tuasituation_260106.jpg
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
nbc_roto_davanteadams_260106.jpg
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_traviskelce_250106.jpg
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
nbc_w2rc_dakars2intvs_260105.jpg
09:26
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 2
nbc_roto_traev3_260106.jpg
01:42
Don’t expect a ‘bidding war’ to trade for Young
new_thumb.jpg
04:58
76ers feel like ‘they’re always in a close game’
nbc_rtf_indianaplan_260106.jpg
08:51
How will Indiana adjust game plan against Oregon?
nbc_roto_gordon_260106.jpg
01:49
Nuggets’ Gordon ‘worth adding’ to fantasy rosters
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260106.jpg
17:52
Why Warriors have problems with grinding out games
nbc_rtf_indianastaff_260106.jpg
06:00
How Cignetti, Indiana have maximized roster talent
nbc_dps_kylewhittinghaminterview_260106.jpg
11:13
Whittingham: Michigan needs ‘reboot’, not rebuild
nbc_rtf_mannypredict_260106.jpg
02:21
Miami ‘carrying’ ACC with CFP Semifinal appearance
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_260106.jpg
11:33
Which NFL HC vacancies seem to be most attractive?
muole.jpg
04:46
How will Miami approach Ole Miss QB Chambliss?
nbc_rtf_peachpreview_260106.jpg
04:08
Peach Bowl primed to be a ‘heavyweight fight’
nbc_rtf_miamipath_260106.jpg
07:18
Tracing Miami’s path to CFP Semifinal vs. Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_semipredict_260106.jpg
01:55
College Football Playoff Semifinals predictions
nbc_rtf_transferportal_260106.jpg
08:49
Portal ‘overshadowing’ College Football Playoff
nbc_rtf_fiestapreview_260106.jpg
08:14
Miami to face ‘galvanized’ Ole Miss in Fiesta Bowl
nbc_ffhh_kyrenwilliams_260106.jpg
07:11
Will Corum’s volume affect Williams’ 2026 outlook?
nbc_roto_bills_260107.jpg
02:16
How will health of Allen affect Bills vs. Jaguars?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260106.jpg
03:21
Chargers among early best bets for Wild Card games
nbc_ffhh_davanteadams_260106.jpg
01:38
Can Adams be trusted as WR1 in 2026 for fantasy?
joshallen.jpg
04:51
Target Allen, Etienne Jr. for Wild Card DFS stacks
nbc_ffhh_javontewilliams_260106.jpg
03:29
Williams will be ‘touchdown dependent’ next season
nbc_nba_nykoutlook_260106.jpg
09:49
Knicks lacking ‘physicality’ in loss to Pistons