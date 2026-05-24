 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Caitlin Clark makes a winning pick at her first Indy 500: ‘I’m excited to be here’
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
How to watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Live stream info, schedule, preview for MLB Sunday Leadoff
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
How to watch the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: TV, live stream info for tonight’s WNBA game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_260524.jpg
Bowen doubles West Ham’s advantage over Leeds
nbc_pl_whugoal3_260524.jpg
Wilson fires West Ham 3-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260524.jpg
Castellanos fires West Ham in front of Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Caitlin Clark makes a winning pick at her first Indy 500: ‘I’m excited to be here’
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
How to watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Live stream info, schedule, preview for MLB Sunday Leadoff
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
How to watch the Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty: TV, live stream info for tonight’s WNBA game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_260524.jpg
Bowen doubles West Ham’s advantage over Leeds
nbc_pl_whugoal3_260524.jpg
Wilson fires West Ham 3-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260524.jpg
Castellanos fires West Ham in front of Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Madueke doubles Arsenal's lead against Palace

May 24, 2026 12:02 PM
Arsenal are cruising at Selhurst Park thanks to Noni Madueke's third goal of the season to make it 2-0 against Crystal Palace.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_whugoal2_260524.jpg
01:35
Bowen doubles West Ham’s advantage over Leeds
nbc_pl_whugoal3_260524.jpg
31
Wilson fires West Ham 3-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260524.jpg
01:21
Castellanos fires West Ham in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260524.jpg
01:14
Cairney’s screamer doubles Fulham’s lead
nbc_pl_livrobertsonsub_260524.jpg
01:17
Robertson receives standing ovation at Anfield
nbc_pl_stonessubsoff_260524.jpg
02:06
Stones bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260524.jpg
57
Palmer smashes Chelsea within one of Sunderland
nbc_pl_breschadegoal_260524.jpg
01:12
Schade brings Brentford level against Liverpool
nbc_pl_avfcgoal2_265024.jpg
02:17
Watkins’ brace pushes Aston Villa to 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_livjonesgoal_260524.jpg
01:27
Salah finds Jones for Liverpool’s opener
nbc_pl_livsalehsub_260524.jpg
02:11
Salah says goodbye to Liverpool fans at Anfield
nbc_pl_bur_goal1_260524.jpg
01:45
Flemming draws Burnley level with wonderful strike
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260524.jpg
01:38
Gusto’s own goal gifts Sunderland 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260524.jpg
01:30
Fernandes finds bottom corner for 3-0 United lead
nbc_pl_silvasubsoff_260524.jpg
01:46
Silva bids farewell to Man City fans at the Etihad
nbc_pl_nfobou_taverniergoal_260524.jpg
01:15
Tavernier blasts Bournemouth level v. Forest
nbc_pl_avfcgoal1_260524.jpg
01:38
Watkins taps home loose ball to bring Villa level
nbc_pl_wol_goal_1_260524v2.jpg
03:29
Armstrong converts penalty to push Wolves ahead
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260524.jpg
01:16
Mbeumo finishes beautiful attack to double lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260524.jpg
01:27
Jesus slots home Arsenal’s opener against Palace
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260524.jpg
58
Mateta brings Palace within one goal of Arsenal
nbc_pl_cpars_260524.jpg
09:47
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Arsenal MWK 38
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260524.jpg
01:56
Palhinha finds Spurs’ breakthrough against Everton
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260524.jpg
02:22
Dorgu’s header gives Fernandes PL assist record
nbc_pl_nfobou_whitegoal_260524.jpg
01:17
Gibbs-White’s sensational strike sends Forest up
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260524.jpg
01:09
Hume volleys Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260524.jpg
01:40
Diop heads in rebound to open scoring for Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260524.jpg
01:24
Semenyo’s back post finish gives City a 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_netbusters37_260520.jpg
25:55
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_plupdate_260519.jpg
32:01
PL Update: Arsenal clinch title after City’s draw

Latest Clips

nbc_mlb_pitcruzhr_260524.jpg
01:04
Cruz launches no-doubter off Cease for 11th HR
SPENCER_HR.jpg
49
Pirates’ Horwitz goes yard on first pitch of game
nbc_mlb_pregameboothchat_260524.jpg
01:19
Blue Jays on ‘right track’ after uneven start
nbc_nba_nykvcle_260523.jpg
01:57
HLs: Brunson drops 30 in Knicks’ Game 3 win
aces_sparks_mpx.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Plum goes off as Sparks beat Aces
tempo_fire_mpx.jpg
01:51
Highlights: Fire win expansion matchup vs. Tempo
nbc_golf_cjcuprd3v2_260523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
nbc_nas_pressersoundv2_260523.jpg
07:15
NASCAR drivers reflect on Busch’s legacy
nbc_wnba_minchi_260523.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lynx thwart Sky’s comeback attempt
nbc_nas_buschindy_260523.jpg
11:59
Relive Busch’s back-to-back Brickyard 400 wins
nbc_nba_post_knickscavs_260522.jpg
04:28
Cavs need ‘home cooking’ to keep series alive
nbc_nba_post_okcanalysis_260522.jpg
04:13
Thunder put ability to be who they are on display
sea_conn.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Cooke, Storm smack Sun in Seattle
nbc_nba_postgame_shaiintv_260522.jpg
06:54
SGA on how OKC ‘walks the walk’ with confidence
nbc_nba_sasokc_260522.jpg
01:56
HLs: Thunder clamp Spurs for 2-1 lead
nbc_nba_postgame_digitalhit_260522.jpg
01:36
McCain sparks OKC to take 2-1 lead over Spurs
nbc_nba_postgame_mccainintv_260522.jpg
53
McCain after Game 3 win: ‘Executing the details’
nbc_wnba_fever_260522.jpg
01:56
HLs: Clark, Boston power Fever past Golden State
nbc_wnba_dal_atl_260522.jpg
01:49
HLs: Howard drops 25 in Dream win over Wings
oly_swm400fr_lukamijatovic_260522.jpg
08:09
Mijatovic breaks record in historic 400 freestyle
oly_sww400fr_kennedidobson_260522.jpg
08:42
Dobson goes wire-to-wire in 400 freestyle win
oly_sww200br_mikaylatan_260522.jpg
06:14
16-year-old Tan makes all-time top 10 in 200m BR
nbc_nba_pregame_knickscavs_260522.jpg
03:44
Hart finds flow for Knicks in Game 2 win over Cavs
nbc_nba_pregame_socialjustice_260522.jpg
04:33
Adebayo named 2025-26 NBA Social Justice Champion
nbc_nba_pregame_alldefteams_260522.jpg
03:31
NBA All-Defensive Team: Wemby, Holmgren, Thompson
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260522.jpg
02:33
Who will step up in Thunder-Spurs Game 3?
nbc_nba_enjoy_knicks_260522.jpg
12:57
Cavaliers have ‘no answers’ for Knicks
nbc_nba_enjoy_offseason_260522.jpg
07:00
Biggest offseason questions for Warriors, Wolves
nbc_golf_swkimcjcup_260522.jpg
02:00
HLs: Kim shoots 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
nbc_nas_buschwins_260522.jpg
11:21
Busch’s most significant wins in NASCAR Cup Series