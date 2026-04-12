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Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Newcastle MWK 32

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Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan AD says Dusty May has agreed on deal to stay Wolverines coach ‘for many years to come’
The Masters - Round One
Sunday at the Masters: McIlroy, Young and six other players who can win
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round
Moving day: Record scoring leaves 12 players within 6 shots of the lead entering 4th round Masters

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Mateta brings Crystal Palace level with Newcastle
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Mateta’s penalty lifts Palace ahead of Newcastle
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Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Newcastle MWK 32

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Mukiele's deflected shot gives Sunderland lead

April 12, 2026 10:43 AM
Spurs are in trouble at the Stadium of Light after Nordi Mukiele's strike takes a wicked deflection into the back of the net to give Sunderland a 1-0 lead in the second half.

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