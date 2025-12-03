 Skip navigation
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
  Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour's future
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour’s future
  Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton

December 3, 2025 03:11 PM
Ollie Watkins gets a touch and scores his second goal of the season to reduce Aston Villa's deficit to just one goal against Brighton at the Amex.

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_bha_goal2_251203.jpg
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251203.jpg
01:28
Van Hecke puts Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251202.jpg
05:42
Gordon’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251202.jpg
01:16
Foden’s belter puts Man City up 3-0 against Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251202.jpg
01:21
Haaland becomes quickest-ever to 100 PL goals

nbc_rtf_secchamp_251203.jpg
02:25
Georgia has momentum heading into SEC Championship
nbc_rtf_big12champ_251203.jpg
04:03
Don’t count out BYU in rematch vs. Texas Tech
nbc_rtf_big10champ_251203.jpg
04:28
No. 1 OSU to face ‘resistance’ from No. 2 Indiana
nbc_ffhh_dstdraft_251203.jpg
02:32
NO, TB, MIA best D/ST fantasy playoff targets
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251203.jpg
02:30
Best bets: MIN, ARI schedules, HOU AFC South odds
nbc_enjoy_vanderbilt_251203.jpg
02:38
Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start
nbc_ffhh_koco_qbrb_251203.jpg
09:25
Start Walker III, Warren, sit Mayfield, Marks
nbc_ffhh_koco_wr_251203.jpg
07:52
WR Thomas Jr. biggest fantasy ‘bust’ of the year?
nbc_ffhh_koco_te_251203.jpg
04:19
Falcons’ Pitts could find success vs. Seahawks D
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_251203.jpg
11:30
Evans’ return ‘ultimately good news’ for Mayfield
nbc_enjoy_moreteamsquestions_251203.jpg
09:55
Hawks, Mavericks face new realities
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_251203.jpg
01:54
Dinsick, Froton disagree on ACC Championship picks
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_nba_draftkingspick6_251203.jpg
04:56
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
nbc_nba_whiparound_251203.jpg
10:09
What moves could put Pistons, Knicks over the top?
nbc_nba_giannisseg_251203.jpg
04:32
Are Bucks, Giannis headed for a split?
nbc_enjoy_whatsthenextmove_251203.jpg
09:52
What’s next for the Nuggets, Magic?
nbc_nbc_stephsneakertalk_251203.jpg
03:36
Curry a ‘sneaker free agent’ after UA split
nbc_roto_dukevir_251203.jpg
02:00
Will Duke or Virginia win ACC Championship?
nbc_roto_geovalab_251203.jpg
02:12
Can Georgia cover vs. Alabama in SEC Championship?
nbc_roto_byutexas_251203.jpg
01:54
Take Morton’s passing yards under in Big 12 title
nbc_roto_ohiovind_251203.jpg
02:28
Bet on under, Jackson in Big Ten Championship
nbc_roto_porcle_251203.jpg
02:05
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers
DanielJonesColts12-3.jpg
01:44
Colts’ injuries cause ‘house of horrors’ vs. JAX
nbc_roto_denlv_251203.jpg
01:50
Lean Broncos because of Raiders’ poor offense
nbc_roto_miadal_251203.jpg
01:35
Expect Mavs-Heat to be close despite injuries
oly_ihwom_trashtalk_final.jpg
02:54
Trash talk’s an art form in Olympic women’s hockey
oly_ihwom_goaliecompilation_final.jpg
02:41
What does it take to be a women’s hockey goalie?
oly_bswmb_beijinglookback_final.jpg
09:14
For Humphries and Meyers-Taylor, patience paid off