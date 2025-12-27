Hutchinson slots home Forest's equalizer v. City

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251227.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251227.jpg
Reijnders smashes Manchester City ahead of Forest
raw_nbc_nba_brookhardenkawhi_251226.jpg
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251227.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251227.jpg
Reijnders smashes Manchester City ahead of Forest
raw_nbc_nba_brookhardenkawhi_251226.jpg
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hutchinson slots home Forest's equalizer v. City

December 27, 2025 08:44 AM
Manchester City's lead doesn't last long as Igor Jesus picks out Omari Hutchinson inside the box for a tidy first-time finish to bring Nottingham Forest level at the City Ground.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251227.jpg
01:54
Cherki blasts Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251227.jpg
01:14
Reijnders smashes Manchester City ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_update_251226.jpg
09:39
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
nbc_pl_munew_251226.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251226.jpg
01:26
Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_update_251222.jpg
08:56
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
nbc_pl_mw17allgoals_251222.jpg
11:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
08:06
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251222.jpg
03:48
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
nbc_pl_update_251221.jpg
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
nbc_pl_avlmu_251221.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251221.jpg
01:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251221.jpg
01:10
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251221.jpg
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
nbc_pl_leedscp_251220.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17
nbc_pl_cpgoal1V2_251220.jpg
01:11
Devenny converts penalty to put CP on the board
nbc_pl_leedsgoal4_251220.jpg
56
Stach’s free kick gives Leeds’ fourth v. Palace
nbc_pl_evears_251220.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal MWK 17
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251220.jpg
01:21
Ampadu pounces on loose ball for Leeds’ third goal
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1V2_251220.jpg
58
Calvert-Lewin tucks away LEE first goal against CP
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251220.jpg
59
Calvert-Lewin’s sneaky header gives LEE 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1v2_251220.jpg
04:10
ARS lead EVE through Gyokeres’ penalty kick
nbc_pl_totliv_251220.jpg
13:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Liverpool MWK 17
nbc_pl_totredcard2_251220.jpg
01:18
Romero sees second yellow for kicking Konate
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251220.jpg
01:59
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_251220.jpg
01:20
Ekitike’s towering header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_251220.jpg
01:08
Isak, Wirtz combine to put LIV up ahead of TOT
nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
02:57
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk
nbc_pl_bhavsunhl_251220.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Sunderland MWK 17
nbc_pl_bouburnley_251220.jpg
09:59
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley MWK 17

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_nfmcpostgame_251227.jpg
02:10
Cherki’s heroics guide Man City past Forest
raw_nbc_nba_brookhardenkawhi_251226.jpg
01:56
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers
nbc_nba_keyontelauri_251226_raw.jpg
01:58
HLs: George, Markkanen combine for 61 vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_morantjackson_251226_raw.jpg
01:57
HLs: Jackson Jr., Morant power Grizzlies to win
nbc_nba_phxvsnop_bookerhl_251226.jpg
01:54
HLs: Booker drops 30 in Suns’ win in New Orleans
nbc_nba_phivschi_chicomeback_251226.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Bulls complete comeback vs. 76ers
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
03:18
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_howeintv_251226.jpg
04:45
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United
nbc_pl_munewpostgame_251226.jpg
03:16
Man United ‘win ugly,’ jump to fifth place
nbc_roto_lamarv2_251226.jpg
01:09
Downgrade BAL pass catchers with Lamar doubtful
nbc_roto_kelce_251226.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s future looms over Chiefs’ fantasy WR corps
nbc_roto_dak_251226.jpg
01:01
Prescott, Cowboys can feast vs. Giants in Week 18
nbc_nba_notbxmasgradesv2_251226.jpg
15:01
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
nbc_nba_notbdkp6v2_251226.jpg
04:47
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
nbc_pl_garysegment_251226.jpg
03:47
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
nbc_pl_supporterspotlightv2_251226.jpg
50
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251226.jpg
05:44
Ornstein: Semenyo’s preference is to join Man City
nbc_ffhh_rblovehatev2_251226.jpg
11:54
Raiders’ Jeanty on the love list for NFL Week 17
nbc_roto_jokic_251226.jpg
01:41
Jokic carrying Nuggets after 56-point barrage
nbc_roto_reaves_251226.jpg
01:36
Lakers fantasy targets amid Reaves uncertainty
nbc_roto_davisv2_251226.jpg
01:51
AD’s absence to boost Flagg, Gafford in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_xmasnicev2_251226.jpg
05:23
Croskey-Merritt, Harvey ball out on Christmas
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
15:06
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_ffhh_lovehatewrsv2_251226.jpg
10:23
Jennings playing well with Purdy in recent weeks
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
03:04
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
19:01
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251226.jpg
01:43
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 17
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_251226.jpg
02:26
Waddle, Giants are NFL Week 17 best bets
nbc_ffhh_christmasnaughty_251226.jpg
05:09
Lions offense on naughty list from Christmas game
nbc_nba_oftbspurs_251226.jpg
09:06
Spurs knock down Thunder for third time in 13 days