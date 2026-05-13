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Foden sets up Semenyo for Man City's opener

May 13, 2026 03:42 PM
Manchester City find their opener against Crystal Palace thanks to a moment of magic from Phil Foden, whose no-look pass put Antoine Semenyo in on goal to make it 1-0 at the Etihad.

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