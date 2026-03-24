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Associated Press
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Watch Now
PL RAW: Forest stun relegation rivals Spurs
March 24, 2026 10:07 AM
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Nottingham Forest took the relegation battle to Spurs in a 3-0 romp in Matchweek 31.
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