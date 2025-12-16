PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Jordon Smith.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 8: Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: South Florida at Navy
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Jordon Smith.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 8: Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: South Florida at Navy
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby

December 16, 2025 03:52 PM
Soak in the sights and sounds from the Stadium of Light during Sunderland's stunning win against Newcastle in Matchweek 16.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_manvsbou_251215.jpg
16:10
Extended HLs: Man United v. Bournemouth MWK 16
nbc_pl_plupdate_251215.jpg
05:04
PL Update: Man United, Cherries draw in thriller
nbc_pl_mw16allgoals_251215.jpg
15:56
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_mangoal4v2_251215.jpg
01:53
Cunha gives Man United 4-3 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal4_251215.jpg
01:12
Kroupi brings Cherries level at 4-4 with Man Utd
nbc_pl_mangoal3_251215.jpg
02:50
Fernandes’ free-kick brings Man United level
nbc_pl_bougoal3_251215.jpg
01:16
Tavernier’s free-kick gives Bournemouth 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_251215.jpg
01:29
Evanilson slots home equalizer against Man United
nbc_pl_mangoal2_251215.jpg
01:19
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251215.jpg
01:31
Semenyo drills Bournemouth level with Man United
nbc_pl_mangoal1_251215.jpg
02:08
Diallo gives Man United 1-0 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_plupdate_251214.jpg
11:13
PL Update: Sunderland outlast Newcastle
nbc_pl_brelee_251214.jpg
07:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_leedsgoalone_251214.jpg
01:14
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoalone_251214.jpg
01:16
Henderson nets Brentford’s go-ahead goal v. Leeds
nbc_pl_mcicryhl_251214.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 16
nbc_pl_sunnew_251214.jpg
09:09
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Newcastle Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_westhamastonvilla_251214.jpg
10:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_nftot_251214.jpg
07:57
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Spurs
nbc_pl_mcipkgoal3_251214.jpg
02:49
Haaland’s penalty makes it 3-0 for Man City
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251214.jpg
01:07
Rogers’ screamer gives Villa 3-2 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_251214.jpg
01:06
Sangare’s belter gives Forest 3-0 lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_mcigoal2_251214.jpg
01:10
Foden powers Man City 2-0 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251214.jpg
01:01
Rogers fires Villa level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_251214.jpg
01:18
Hudson-Odoi’s brace doubles Forest’s lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251214.jpg
01:37
Woltemade’s own goal gives Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_mcigoal1_251214.jpg
01:33
Haaland’s header gives Man City lead over Palace
nbc_pl_westhamgoal2_251214.jpg
01:09
Bowen blasts West Ham 2-1 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251214.jpg
01:15
Hudson-Odoi taps Nottingham Forest ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251214.jpg
01:01
Mavropanos’ own goal brings Aston Villa level

Latest Clips

nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
11:45
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
nbc_csu_afcnorthodds_251216.jpg
01:11
Steelers have easier road to win AFC North
nbc_csu_tuafuture_251216.jpg
07:52
Is it time for Tua’s tenure in Miami to end?
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_roto_jjacksonjr_251216.jpg
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
nbc_roto_jalensuggsv2_251216.jpg
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251216.jpg
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251216.jpg
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs