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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
Explaining rules old and new that are part of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is a repeat Masters champion. The next step might be the toughest of all
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons
Ryan Rollins, Saddiq Bey among the waiver wire adds of the season

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Expect Hornets to pull through in play-in vs. Heat
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Can Avdija carry Portland vs. Suns in the play-in?
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Is Simpson a ‘day one talent’ ahead of NFL Draft?

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PL RAW: Man City close on Arsenal in title race

April 14, 2026 11:07 AM
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Stamford Bridge where Manchester City made themselves at home in London in a dominant showing against Chelsea in Matchweek 32.

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