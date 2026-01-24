PL Update: Adli puts cherry on top for Bournemouth

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Toppin scores 31 points as No. 12 Texas Tech wins 90-86 to end No. 6 Houston’s 11-game win streak
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wilson, Stevenson rally No. 22 North Carolina past No. 14 Virginia 85-80
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Texas rallies to beat No. 21 Georgia 87-67 behind Swain’s 26 points
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
HLs: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Toppin scores 31 points as No. 12 Texas Tech wins 90-86 to end No. 6 Houston’s 11-game win streak
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wilson, Stevenson rally No. 22 North Carolina past No. 14 Virginia 85-80
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Texas rallies to beat No. 21 Georgia 87-67 behind Swain’s 26 points
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
HLs: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
PL Update: Adli puts cherry on top for Bournemouth
January 24, 2026 02:33 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Bournemouth's thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool, Manchester City's victory against Wolves, Spurs draw with Burnley, and more.
Related Videos
01:33
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
11:28
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 23
01:00
Szoboszlai’s free kick brings Liverpool level
01:02
Van Dijk brings Liverpool within one of Cherries
01:42
Jimenez tucks away Bournemouth’s second v. Reds
01:41
Evanilson drills Bournemouth ahead of Liverpool
10:21
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 23
11:18
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 23
08:55
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 23
01:15
Romero rescues Spurs to make it 2-2 v. Burnley
01:25
Wilson’s heroics give Fulham lead over Brighton
01:37
Foster puts Burnley 2-1 in front of Spurs
01:10
Chukwueze brings Fulham level with Brighton
01:14
Semenyo puts Manchester City 2-0 ahead of Wolves
01:13
Walker finds Tuanzebe for Burnley’s equalizer
01:33
Van de Ven powers Spurs 1-0 in front of Burnley
01:30
Ayari blasts Brighton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
01:26
Marmoush fires Manchester City ahead of Wolves
11:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Sunderland Matchweek 23
01:18
Summerville heads West Ham in front of Sunderland
02:30
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead over Sunderland
01:53
Fernandes hammers West Ham 3-0 in front
01:13
Brobbey gives Sunderland lifeline against West Ham
25:50
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 22
06:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
08:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
01:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
05:58
Tavernier’s penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
04:25
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
01:34
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
Latest Clips
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
02:04
HLs: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational
07:38
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win
07:53
Kessler breaks world record in men’s 2000m victory
04:43
Richards stuns Lyles to become indoor 300m champ
03:31
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women’s 400m
01:30
Asher-Smith explodes to women’s 60m win
02:17
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m
01:54
Cunningham beats out tight men’s 60m hurdles field
02:16
Williams secures women’s 60m hurdle victory
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
07:41
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
08:21
Eitrem shatters 5000m world record in Inzell
03:34
Team USA secures third in mixed snowboard slalom
01:56
Sejersted makes miraculous recovery in Super-G
02:46
Stolz breaks 1000m track record for 2nd WC title
06:56
Franzoni claims downhill event at Alpine Ski WC
02:20
Liffmann: DAL ‘team to watch’ in trade deadline
02:51
Who can Warriors turn to amid Butler’s injury?
02:05
How can Celtics ‘lessen financial burden?’
02:15
Liffmann: Knicks ‘cannot do much’ to improve team
02:50
Should Lakers ‘reset’ in the offseason?
32:03
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 4
01:46
HLs: Bey has best game of season against Grizzlies
01:42
HLs: Nembhard drops 27 in NBA Finals rematch
01:59
HLs: Pritchard scores 32 to lead Celtics over Nets
01:57
HLs: Durant scores 32, makes history vs. Pistons
04:34
Penalties haunt Notre Dame in loss to Ohio State
01:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue