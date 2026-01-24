 Skip navigation
Top News

JT Toppin
Toppin scores 31 points as No. 12 Texas Tech wins 90-86 to end No. 6 Houston’s 11-game win streak
caleb wilson
Wilson, Stevenson rally No. 22 North Carolina past No. 14 Virginia 85-80
NCAA Basketball: Georgia at Texas
Texas rallies to beat No. 21 Georgia 87-67 behind Swain’s 26 points

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
Peg_WC_Turf_(2).jpg
HLs: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational
oly_atw3000_usastpierrewin_260124.jpg
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

PL Update: Adli puts cherry on top for Bournemouth

January 24, 2026 02:33 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Bournemouth's thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool, Manchester City's victory against Wolves, Spurs draw with Burnley, and more.

nbc_pl_bougoal3_260124.jpg
01:33
Adli gives Bournemouth lead v. Reds in 95th-minute
nbc_pl_boulivv2_260124.jpg
11:28
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 23
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260124.jpg
01:00
Szoboszlai’s free kick brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260124.jpg
01:02
Van Dijk brings Liverpool within one of Cherries
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_260124.jpg
01:42
Jimenez tucks away Bournemouth’s second v. Reds
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260124.jpg
01:41
Evanilson drills Bournemouth ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_fulbhav2_260124.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_burnvstothls_260124.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 23
nbc_pl_mcwolhl_260124.jpg
08:55
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_totgoal2_260124.jpg
01:15
Romero rescues Spurs to make it 2-2 v. Burnley
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260124.jpg
01:25
Wilson’s heroics give Fulham lead over Brighton
nbc_pl_burngoal2_260124.jpg
01:37
Foster puts Burnley 2-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260124.jpg
01:10
Chukwueze brings Fulham level with Brighton
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260124.jpg
01:14
Semenyo puts Manchester City 2-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_burgoal1_260124.jpg
01:13
Walker finds Tuanzebe for Burnley’s equalizer
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260124.jpg
01:33
Van de Ven powers Spurs 1-0 in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260124.jpg
01:30
Ayari blasts Brighton 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260124.jpg
01:26
Marmoush fires Manchester City ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_whusunhl_260124.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Sunderland Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260124_copy.jpg
01:18
Summerville heads West Ham in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260124.jpg
02:30
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_whugoal3_260124.jpg
01:53
Fernandes hammers West Ham 3-0 in front
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260124.jpg
01:13
Brobbey gives Sunderland lifeline against West Ham
nbc_pl_mw22netbusters_v2_260120.jpg
25:50
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 22
PL_update_260119.jpg
06:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mw22allgoals_260119.jpg
08:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260119.jpg
01:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260119.jpg
05:58
Tavernier’s penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_update_260118.jpg
04:25
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260118.jpg
01:34
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa

nbc_cbb_isuosu_260124.jpg
04:58
Highlights: No. 9 Iowa State sweeps Oklahoma State
Peg_WC_Turf_(2).jpg
02:04
HLs: 2026 Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational
oly_atw3000_usastpierrewin_260124.jpg
07:38
St. Pierre holds off Hall for women’s 3000m win
oly_atm2000_usakesslerwin_260124.jpg
07:53
Kessler breaks world record in men’s 2000m victory
oly_atm300_trinrichardswin_260124.jpg
04:43
Richards stuns Lyles to become indoor 300m champ
oly_atw400_gbnicoleyearginwin_260124.jpg
03:31
Yeargin squeezes past Hall in women’s 400m
oly_atw60_gbashersmithwin_260124.jpg
01:30
Asher-Smith explodes to women’s 60m win
oly_atm400_usamcraewin_260124.jpg
02:17
McRae, Wilson finish 1-2 in men’s 400m
oly_atm60h_usacunninghamwin_260124.jpg
01:54
Cunningham beats out tight men’s 60m hurdles field
oly_atw60h_jamwilliamswin_260124.jpg
02:16
Williams secures women’s 60m hurdle victory
nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
07:41
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
oly_ssm5000_noreitremwr_260124.jpg
08:21
Eitrem shatters 5000m world record in Inzell
oly_sbxgs_usaslovenia_260124.jpg
03:34
Team USA secures third in mixed snowboard slalom
oly_asmsg_adriansejersted_260123.jpg
01:56
Sejersted makes miraculous recovery in Super-G
oly_ssm1000_usastolz_260124.jpg
02:46
Stolz breaks 1000m track record for 2nd WC title
oly_asmdh_kitzbuehelwc_260124.jpg
06:56
Franzoni claims downhill event at Alpine Ski WC
nbc_nba_liffmanndal_260123.jpg
02:20
Liffmann: DAL ‘team to watch’ in trade deadline
nbc_nba_liffmanngsw_260123.jpg
02:51
Who can Warriors turn to amid Butler’s injury?
nbc_nba_liffmannbos_260123.jpg
02:05
How can Celtics ‘lessen financial burden?’
nbc_nba_liffmannnyk_260123.jpg
02:15
Liffmann: Knicks ‘cannot do much’ to improve team
nbc_nba_liffmannlal_260123.jpg
02:50
Should Lakers ‘reset’ in the offseason?
nbc_cycling_dustg4_260123.jpg
32:03
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 4
nbc_nba_beyhls_260123.jpg
01:46
HLs: Bey has best game of season against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_nembhardhl_260213.jpg
01:42
HLs: Nembhard drops 27 in NBA Finals rematch
nbc_nba_peytonpritchardhl_250123.jpg
01:59
HLs: Pritchard scores 32 to lead Celtics over Nets
nbc_nba_kevinduranthl_260123.jpg
01:57
HLs: Durant scores 32, makes history vs. Pistons
nbc_chcy_ndvsosu_260123.jpg
04:34
Penalties haunt Notre Dame in loss to Ohio State
nbc_golf_scottieamexrd2_260123.jpg
01:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager