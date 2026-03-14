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NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - Connecticut vs St. Johns
Ejiofor leads No. 13 St. John’s to 72-52 rout of No. 6 UConn for 2nd straight Big East tourney title
2026 Mountain West Conference Men's Tournament - Championship
Collins scores 20 to lead Utah State 73-62 past San Diego State to claim Mountain West Championship
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal - Iowa State vs Arizona
Brayden Burries scores 21 as No. 2 Arizona survives No. 5 Houston 79-74 in Big 12 final rematch

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Silva chips Manchester City ahead of West Ham

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NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - Connecticut vs St. Johns
Ejiofor leads No. 13 St. John’s to 72-52 rout of No. 6 UConn for 2nd straight Big East tourney title
2026 Mountain West Conference Men's Tournament - Championship
Collins scores 20 to lead Utah State 73-62 past San Diego State to claim Mountain West Championship
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal - Iowa State vs Arizona
Brayden Burries scores 21 as No. 2 Arizona survives No. 5 Houston 79-74 in Big 12 final rematch

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Aberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
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Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
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Silva chips Manchester City ahead of West Ham

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Watch Now

PL Update: Dowman brings Arsenal closer to title

March 14, 2026 04:42 PM
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps react to Arsenal's stunning win over Everton, Manchester City's stumble against West Ham, Newcastle upsetting Chelsea in London, and more.

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