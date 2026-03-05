 Skip navigation
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Sam Short post dominant swims at Tyr Pro Series
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
Seattle Mariners photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results

nbc_mcbb_michviowa_postgameintv_260305.jpg
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
oly_swm100f_chrisguiliano_260305.jpg
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Sam Short post dominant swims at Tyr Pro Series
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1
Seattle Mariners photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results

nbc_mcbb_michviowa_postgameintv_260305.jpg
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
oly_swm100f_chrisguiliano_260305.jpg
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PL Update: Spurs crumble as Palace snatch away win

March 5, 2026 03:47 PM
Cara Banks, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Crystal Palace's come-from-behind victory against 10-man Spurs in Matchweek 29.

nbc_pl_mw29allgoals_260305.jpg
12:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_totvcry_260305.jpg
07:45
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Crystal Palace Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal1_260305.jpg
01:13
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal3_260305.jpg
01:11
Strand Larsen nutmegs Vicario to give Palace lead
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal2v3_260305.jpg
03:01
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
nbc_pl_totvcpgoal4_260305.jpg
01:20
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_plupdate_260304.jpg
15:13
PL Update: Pedro’s hat-trick elevates Chelsea
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260304.jpg
02:15
Osula smashes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260304.jpg
02:54
Gordon puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260304.jpg
01:00
Casemiro equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_260304.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_newred1_260304.jpg
01:59
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Man United
nbc_pl_fulwhuhls_260304.jpg
10:43
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1v2_260304.jpg
01:49
Summerville blasts West Ham 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_mcnottlites_260304.jpg
12:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Forest Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_mcrodrigoal_260304.jpg
01:17
Rodri heads Man City 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfoandersongoal_260304.jpg
01:28
Anderson drills Forest level at 2-2 with Man City
nbc_pl_nfogibbswhitegoal_260304.jpg
01:32
Gibbs-White’s backheel brings Forest level
nbc_pl_cheavfc_260304.jpg
11:43
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_coldpalmer_260304.jpg
01:48
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s third against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoaltwo_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead against Villa
nbc_pl_chegoalone_260304.jpg
01:33
Pedro brings Chelsea level at 1-1 with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_joaohatty_260304.jpg
01:45
Pedro’s hat-trick gives Chelsea 4-1 lead v. Villa
nbc_pl_mcsemenyogoal_260304.jpg
01:19
Semenyo volleys Man City in front of Forest
nbc_pl_arsvbha_260304.jpg
08:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Arsenal Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_arsenalgoal1_260304.jpg
01:22
Saka’s deflected shot gives Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_avfcgoalone_260304.jpg
01:32
Luiz’s cheeky finish gives Villa lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_plupdatev5_260303.jpg
16:34
PL Update: Wolves shock Liverpool at the Molineux
nbc_pl_wolgomesgoal_260303.jpg
01:48
Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead
nbc_pl_livsalehgoal_260303.jpg
01:01
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves

nbc_mcbb_michviowa_postgameintv_260305.jpg
04:14
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
nbc_mcbb_michviowa_yaxelintv_260305.jpg
05:22
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
oly_swm100f_chrisguiliano_260305.jpg
05:02
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_katedouglass_260305.jpg
04:23
Douglass hangs on for thrilling 100m freestyle win
oly_swm400im_carsonfoster_260305.jpg
07:32
Foster takes down Casas, Finke in 400m IM
oly_sww400im_regansmith_260305.jpg
08:02
Smith posts personal best in 400m IM at Westmont
oly_sww50bu_katharineberkoff_260305.jpg
03:48
Berkoff outlasts Stadden for 50m backstroke title
oly_swm50bk_ivantarasov_260305.jpg
03:17
Tarasov breezes ahead to win men’s 50m backstroke
oly_swm200bu_gabrieljett_260305.jpg
05:21
Jett soars to men’s 200m butterfly win at Westmont
oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_260305.jpg
05:18
McIntosh crushes field in women’s 200m butterfly
nbc_pl_tworobsarsenalv2_260305.jpg
01:04
Is Arsenal’s style of play too ‘passive?’
nbc_mcbb_ljcasonout_260305.jpg
05:04
How losing Cason affects Michigan in March
oly_swm800_samuelshort_260305.jpg
11:40
Short bests Finke for statement 800m freestyle win
nbc_golf_ludvigabergrd1hl_260305.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Åberg shines in Arnold Palmer Round 1
Screenshot_2026-03-05_183004.jpg
01:08
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
nbc_roto_diggs_260305.jpg
01:20
Diggs still has more left in tank after release
1920x1080_JordanStolzReplacer.jpg
04:34
Stolz second to de Boo in first 500m at worlds
nbc_roto_jrueholiday_260305.jpg
01:17
Holiday’s eruption puts him back on fantasy radar
nbc_enjoy_cade_cv2_260305.jpg
04:18
Take the over total points on Cunningham, Sheppard
nbc_roto_jalenjohnson_260305.jpg
01:02
Unpacking Johnson’s impressive season for Hawks
nbc_roto_johncollins_260305.jpg
01:30
LAC players to turn to in Collins’ injury absence
nbc_ffhh_mikevans_260305.jpg
04:15
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
nbc_ffhh_vikingsqb_260305.jpg
06:36
Murray, Rodgers ‘on the list’ to replace McCarthy
GettyImages-2244866621.jpg
02:36
Vikings, Jets early favorites to land Kyler Murray
nbc_ffhh_combinewinners_260305.jpg
06:50
Love among biggest 2026 NFL Combine winners
nbc_ffhh_davidmontgomeryoutlook_260305.jpg
03:08
Projecting Montgomery’s fantasy impact with Texans
nbc_ffhh_willis_260305.jpg
05:27
Cardinals would be a ‘dream situation’ for Willis