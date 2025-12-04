 Skip navigation
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh swims 2nd-fastest time in history in 400m freestyle
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a849fc3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7502x4220+0+391/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F28%2F0c%2F7be89f4447fcbcc577d7be29f77d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249325726
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3c58245/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd2%2F6a%2Faf4447334fb7852550eb7f3d7ee4%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2250014001
J.J. Spaun goes from breaking down Amazon boxes to Hero co-lead
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

nbc_cbb_biggestthreatstouconn_251204.jpg
Texas is biggest threat to UConn’s repeat
nbc_cbb_darnellhaneyfeaturev2_251204.jpg
Haney leading Georgetown with spirituality
nbc_cbb_bigeastoutlook_251204.jpg
How will Big East play out behind UConn?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PL Update: West Ham earn point against Man United

December 4, 2025 06:10 PM
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Manchester United's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the final fixture of Matchweek 14.

nbc_pl_mw14allgoals_251204.jpg
15:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_muwhu_251204.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251204.jpg
01:33
Magassa equalizes for West Ham against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251204.jpg
01:13
Dalot tucks away Man United’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_plupdate_251203.jpg
15:29
PL Update: Leeds stun Chelsea at Elland Road
nbc_pl_leedschelsea_251203.jpg
11:21
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Chelsea Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_arsbrehl_251203.jpg
08:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 14
GettyImages-2249827619_copy.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livsun_251203.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Sunderland Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_livsun_wirtzgoal_251203.jpg
01:15
Mukiele’s own goal brings Liverpool level
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251103.jpg
01:37
Calvert-Lewin makes it 3-1 for Leeds v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_burvcphlV3_251203.jpg
13:00
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 14
nbc_pl_livsun_talbigoal_251203.jpg
01:41
Talbi drills Sunderland ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_wolvvnfohl_251203.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Nottingham Forest MWK 14
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_251203.jpg
01:13
Neto gives Chelsea lifeline against Leeds
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:52
Saka doubles Arsenal’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251203.jpg
54
Van Hecke powers Brighton within one goal of Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251203.jpg
01:41
Malen tucks away Villa’s fourth against Brighton
nbc_pl_nfogoal_251203.jpg
01:21
Jesus’ header gives Forest 1-0 lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251203.jpg
01:13
Tanaka smashes Leeds 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251203.jpg
01:14
Onana completes Villa’s comeback to make it 3-2
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251203.jpg
01:01
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton
nbc_pl_bha_goal2_251203.jpg
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251203.jpg
01:28
Van Hecke puts Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_plupdate_251202.jpg
12:51
PL Update: Haaland makes history in thrilling win
nbc_pl_newtot_251202.jpg
14:45
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14

nbc_cbb_biggestthreatstouconn_251204.jpg
02:49
Texas is biggest threat to UConn’s repeat
nbc_cbb_darnellhaneyfeaturev2_251204.jpg
05:44
Haney leading Georgetown with spirituality
nbc_cbb_bigeastoutlook_251204.jpg
04:19
How will Big East play out behind UConn?
nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
03:00
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
02:24
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_dls_notredamecfb_251204.jpg
04:35
Notre Dame facing uphill battle for CFP spot
nbc_dls_chrispaul_251204.jpg
07:37
Why LAC couldn’t have handled Paul’s exit worse
nbc_pl_nunointv_251204.jpg
05:26
Nuno pleased with West Ham’s draw with Man United
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251204.jpg
05:34
Amorim: Man United ‘lost two points’ v. West Ham
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_251204.jpg
10:23
Scheffler continuing rise as one of the greats
nbc_pl_whuduointv_251204.jpg
02:51
Magassa, Bowen react to draw with Man United
nbc_pl_muwhupostgame_251204.jpg
04:15
Man United ‘not good enough’ to finish West Ham
nbc_roto_higginsv2_251204.jpg
01:22
Higgins should resume role amid Burrow’s return
nbc_roto_jackson_251204.jpg
01:29
Jackson looks ‘physically diminished’ as of late
nbc_roto_benson_251204.jpg
01:27
Making sense of Cardinals’ backfield for Week 14
nbc_roto_dowdle_251204.jpg
01:27
Panthers’ Dowdle to remain primary early-down RB
oly_asmdh_beavercreek_eventhighlight_251204.jpg
07:15
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
nbc_fnia_texanschiefsV2_251204.jpg
11:24
Texans-Chiefs will have a playoff-like atmosphere
cincy_buffalo.jpg
04:10
Bengals with Burrow a ‘scary’ matchup for Bills
nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_fnia_bearspackV2_251204.jpg
05:30
Bears’ confidence high in divisional clash vs. GB
jt_colts.jpg
03:52
Colts must lean on OL, Taylor in Week 14 vs. Jags
nbc_fnia_tomlinfutureV2_251204.jpg
03:59
Do Steelers, Tomlin need ‘a fresh start’?
nbc_fnia_steelersravensV2_251204.jpg
05:11
Steelers defense must contain run game vs. Ravens
nbc_roto_nembhard_251204.jpg
01:46
Nembhard’s strong start puts him on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_murray_251204.jpg
01:17
How high can Murray fly after 52-point eruption?
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
nbc_enjoy_spursmagic_251204.jpg
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence