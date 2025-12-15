 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Seahawks TNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_01_COY.jpg
Finalists Selected for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award
Connor Bedard
Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nba_rocketsdenver_251215.jpg
Durant bringing a ‘different dynamic’ to Rockets
nbc_nba_wingstop_251215.jpg
Around the NBA: LeBron’s poster, Steph’s heave

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Seahawks TNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Awards Show Finalists_01_COY.jpg
Finalists Selected for 2026 Navy All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award
Connor Bedard
Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nba_rocketsdenver_251215.jpg
Durant bringing a ‘different dynamic’ to Rockets
nbc_nba_wingstop_251215.jpg
Around the NBA: LeBron’s poster, Steph’s heave

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 16

December 15, 2025 05:53 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 16 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_manvsbou_251215.jpg
16:10
Extended HLs: Man United v. Bournemouth MWK 16
nbc_pl_plupdate_251215.jpg
05:04
PL Update: Man United, Cherries draw in thriller
nbc_pl_mangoal4v2_251215.jpg
01:53
Cunha gives Man United 4-3 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal4_251215.jpg
01:12
Kroupi brings Cherries level at 4-4 with Man Utd
nbc_pl_mangoal3_251215.jpg
02:50
Fernandes’ free-kick brings Man United level
nbc_pl_bougoal3_251215.jpg
01:16
Tavernier’s free-kick gives Bournemouth 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_251215.jpg
01:29
Evanilson slots home equalizer against Man United
nbc_pl_mangoal2_251215.jpg
01:19
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251215.jpg
01:31
Semenyo drills Bournemouth level with Man United
nbc_pl_mangoal1_251215.jpg
02:08
Diallo gives Man United 1-0 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_plupdate_251214.jpg
11:13
PL Update: Sunderland outlast Newcastle
nbc_pl_brelee_251214.jpg
07:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_leedsgoalone_251214.jpg
01:14
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoalone_251214.jpg
01:16
Henderson nets Brentford’s go-ahead goal v. Leeds
nbc_pl_mcicryhl_251214.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 16
nbc_pl_sunnew_251214.jpg
09:09
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Newcastle Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_westhamastonvilla_251214.jpg
10:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_nftot_251214.jpg
07:57
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Spurs
nbc_pl_mcipkgoal3_251214.jpg
02:49
Haaland’s penalty makes it 3-0 for Man City
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251214.jpg
01:07
Rogers’ screamer gives Villa 3-2 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_251214.jpg
01:06
Sangare’s belter gives Forest 3-0 lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_mcigoal2_251214.jpg
01:10
Foden powers Man City 2-0 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251214.jpg
01:01
Rogers fires Villa level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_251214.jpg
01:18
Hudson-Odoi’s brace doubles Forest’s lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251214.jpg
01:37
Woltemade’s own goal gives Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_mcigoal1_251214.jpg
01:33
Haaland’s header gives Man City lead over Palace
nbc_pl_westhamgoal2_251214.jpg
01:09
Bowen blasts West Ham 2-1 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251214.jpg
01:15
Hudson-Odoi taps Nottingham Forest ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251214.jpg
01:01
Mavropanos’ own goal brings Aston Villa level
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1_251214.jpg
01:21
Fernandes drills West Ham ahead in 29 seconds

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nba_rocketsdenver_251215.jpg
03:31
Durant bringing a ‘different dynamic’ to Rockets
nbc_nba_wingstop_251215.jpg
02:37
Around the NBA: LeBron’s poster, Steph’s heave
wemby_okc.jpg
03:37
Spurs delivered ‘statement moment’ defeating OKC
nbc_nba_ogcupprvw_251215.jpg
11:32
Spurs, Wemby show competitive spirit against OKC
nbc_nba_ogtradeneeds_251215.jpg
10:57
Morant, Williamson will benefit if they are traded
nbc_nba_ogbronvbrooks_251215.jpg
05:05
Rivers: LeBron enjoys ‘banter’ like with Brooks
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_251215.jpg
01:34
How will Chiefs respond to Mahomes’ injury?
nbc_roto_victorwemby_251215.jpg
01:33
Wembanyama returns with a bang against OKC
nbc_roto_evanmobley_251215.jpg
01:40
Cavs lose Mobley for 2-4 weeks due to calf strain
nbc_nas_diffeybestcalls_251215.jpg
04:57
Best Diffey calls of 2025 NASCAR Cup season
nbc_roto_kristapsporzingis_251215.jpg
01:35
What Porzingis’ absence means for Hawks
nbc_roto_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
01:34
Start Lawrence despite ‘ugly’ matchup vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_davanteadams_251215.jpg
01:29
How will Adams’ absence affect Rams offense?
nbc_pl_manvsbou_amorimintv_251215.jpg
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
nbc_pl_manvsbou_postgametalk_251215.jpg
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
nbc_pl_manvsbou_pregameanalyst_251215.jpg
14:35
Dissecting Maresca’s ‘cryptic’ messaging
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251215.jpg
04:43
Expect Durant, Brown to roll on Monday
purdykittlesf.jpg
08:53
Purdy, Kittle thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 15
nbc_dps_nflweek15recap_251215.jpg
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
nbc_ffhh_mahomes_251215.jpg
05:49
Mahomes tearing ACL in loss is ‘just brutal’
nbc_ffhh_amonrastbrown_251215.jpg
07:55
Adams gets hurt, St. Brown goes off in thriller
nbc_ffhh_treymcbride_251215.jpg
07:16
Brissett, Wilson, McBride play well for Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_treveyonhenderson_251215.jpg
05:52
Is Henderson a top running back in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_bonix_251215.jpg
02:21
Nix has ‘great game’ in comeback win over Packers
nbc_ffhh_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
08:00
Lawrence carves up Jets in big fantasy performance
nbc_ffhh_dkbets_251215.jpg
02:34
Bet on Achane to have huge game against Steelers
nbc_nba_enjoy_cupfinal_251215.jpg
04:59
Wembanyama vs. Brunson will dominate NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_enjoy_askkb_251215.jpg
09:57
Jazz’s rebuild taking ‘longer than anticipated’
nbc_nba_enjoy_giannis_251215.jpg
09:57
Identifying NBA players most likely to be traded