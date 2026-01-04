 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rutgers Vs Maryland NCAA Women's Basketball
How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs USC: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch, schedule, TV info, start times, notable drivers, storylines, more
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Texas
Texas hands No. 10 Vanderbilt its first loss of the season with a dominant 80-64 win

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rutgers Vs Maryland NCAA Women's Basketball
How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs USC: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch, schedule, TV info, start times, notable drivers, storylines, more
NCAA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Texas
Texas hands No. 10 Vanderbilt its first loss of the season with a dominant 80-64 win

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 20

January 4, 2026 03:33 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 20 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Related Videos

netbusters_david_copy.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
nbc_pl_top25of2025v2_260108.jpg
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
nbc_pl_mw21allgoals_260108.jpg
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_newleehl_260107.jpg
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
03:06
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
01:33
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
nbc_pl_burmu_260107.jpg
11:22
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_boutothl_260107.jpg
14:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_brevssun_260107.jpg
10:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_fulvche_260107.jpg
12:41
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_evewol_260107.jpg
11:47
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_cryavlhl_260107.jpg
08:15
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa MWK 21
nbc_pl_manugoal2_260107.jpg
01:21
Sesko bags second-half brace with one-touch finish
nbc_pl_burgoal2_260107.jpg
01:07
Anthony nails top corner to bring Burnley level
Screenshot_2026-01-07_175236.jpg
01:11
Joelinton’s header brings Newcastle level at 2-2
nbc_pl_mcbha_260107.jpg
12:01
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brighton Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_manugoal_260107.jpg
01:18
Sesko nets equalizer in second half v. Burnley
Screenshot_2026-01-07_175004.jpg
01:14
Barnes smashes Newcastle level with Leeds
Screenshot_2026-01-07_174317.jpg
03:16
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds lead against Newcastle
nbc_pl_bousemenyogoal_260107.jpg
01:45
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-2 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_everedtwo_260107.jpg
01:08
Grealish sent off for second yellow card v. Wolves
nbc_pl_fulwilsongoal_260107.jpg
01:39
Wilson powers Fulham 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_leeaaronsongoal_250107.jpg
01:24
Aaronson blasts Leeds ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_goallee3new2_260107.jpg
01:12
Aaronson’s brace has Leeds 3-2 in front of Magpies
nbc_pl_chegoal_260107.jpg
01:24
Delap brings Chelsea level with Fulham
nbc_pl_everedone_260107.jpg
03:20
Keane sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
nbc_pl_totpalhinhagoal_260107.jpg
01:00
Palhinha’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_fulgoal_260107.jpg
01:19
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Chelsea

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
04:03
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
07:02
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’
nbc_cbb_texastechutah_260114.jpg
05:54
Highlights: Anderson, Toppin lead TTU over Utah
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
03:27
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
pearsall_mpx.jpg
01:13
Pearsall’s return could help SF replace Kittle
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_260114.jpg
01:42
Jackson ‘has a lot of say’ in Ravens next HC
nbc_w2rc_dakars10intvs_260114.jpg
09:45
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 10
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260114.jpg
01:26
Patullo won’t return as Eagles OC
nbc_roto_adavis_260114.jpg
01:36
Mavs’ Marshall is one to watch with Davis out
nbc_roto_clove_260114.jpg
01:36
Love emerges as ‘consistent’ bench piece for POR
nbc_roto_rweatherstony_260114.jpg
02:05
Weathers could have ‘a lot of upside’ with NYY
nbc_roto_fwagner_260114.jpg
01:36
Fantasy implications of Wagner’s return to Magic
nbc_dps_alexsmithinterview_260114.jpg
14:06
Smith: Ravens ‘greatly underachieved’ this season
nbc_dps_dponmiketomlin_260114.jpg
12:58
Did Tomlin ‘voluntarily’ step down as Steelers HC?
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_260114.jpg
08:03
Dulac: ‘I would expect’ Tomlin to coach again
nbc_nba_enjoy_rumormill_260114.jpg
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram
nbc_nba_enjoy_jaylenbrown_260114.jpg
03:54
Brown fined for publicly criticizing officials
nbc_w2rc_dakars10_260114.jpg
33:10
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 10
nbc_fnia_ramsbears_260114.jpg
10:27
Biggest storylines in Rams vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_49ersseahawks_260114.jpg
05:58
Darnold must ‘prove’ he can handle 49ers’ pressure
nbc_fnia_texanspatriots_260114.jpg
04:23
Dungy: HOU-NE will be determined by Maye, Stroud
nbc_fnia_billsbroncos_260114.jpg
02:51
Broncos defense key to beating Allen, Bills
nbc_roto_westconfchamp_260114.jpg
02:02
OKC remain favorites for Western Conference champs
nbc_fnia_coachingvacancies_260114.jpg
04:06
ATL, NYG, BAL boast ‘most attractive’ HC openings
nbc_roto_divisionalrushleader_260114.jpg
01:36
Consider Walker over Cook in Divisional markets