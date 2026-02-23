 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA
WNBA reportedly says March 10 deadline needed for new CBA to avoid delaying May 8 season start
MLB: Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
Giants’ Bryce Eldridge faces big expectations, takes message from veterans to heart: be yourself
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Mock Draft Pre-NFL Combine: Mendoza Remains No. 1 Overall but Giants’ Go Defense at No. 5

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260223.jpg
PL Update: Sesko guides Man United past Everton
nbc_nba_sasvdet_cadetalk_260223.jpg
Are the Pistons the best team in the NBA?
nbc_nba_sasvdet_sastalk_260223.jpg
Spurs coming together ‘at the right time’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260223.jpg
PL Update: Sesko guides Man United past Everton
nbc_nba_sasvdet_cadetalk_260223.jpg
Are the Pistons the best team in the NBA?
nbc_nba_sasvdet_sastalk_260223.jpg
Spurs coming together ‘at the right time’

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 27

February 23, 2026 05:37 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 27 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

nbc_pl_plupdate_260223.jpg
06:47
PL Update: Sesko guides Man United past Everton
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260223.jpg
01:33
Sesko slots home Man United’s opener v. Everton
nbc_pl_evemu_260223.jpg
09:00
Extended HLs: Everton v. Man United Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_totvsars_260222.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_arsenalfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalsecondgoal_260222.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_spursfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:30
Kolo Muani fires Spurs level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsenalthirdgoal_260222.jpg
01:47
Eze’s brace gives Arsenal 3-1 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalfourthgoal_260222.jpg
01:37
Gyokeres smashes Arsenal 4-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_nfliv_260222.jpg
10:46
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260222.jpg
02:31
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
nbc_pl_ful1goal_260222.jpg
36
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260222.jpg
01:21
Jimenez’s penalty doubles Fulham’s lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_260222.jpg
01:07
Iwobi dinks Fulham 3-1 up over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260222.jpg
01:10
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland lifeline
nbc_pl_sunfulhl_260222.jpg
16:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Fulham Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_wolves_red_card_260222.jpg
01:04
Krejci sent off for second yellow against Palace
nbc_pl_cp_goal_260222.jpg
58
Guessand rescues Crystal Palace against Wolves
nbc_pl_cp_wovv2_260222.jpg
10:56
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 27
nbc_pl_newgoalone_260221.jpg
01:26
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City
nbc_pl_newcity_260221.jpg
09:21
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_plupdate_260221.jpg
12:34
PL Update: Manchester City hold off Newcastle
nbc_pl_citygoalonev2_260221.jpg
01:37
O’Reilly drills Manchester City ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_citygoaltwo_260221.jpg
01:26
O’Reilly heads Man City 2-1 in front of Newcastle
GettyImages-2262309088.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_chelseavsburnley_260221.jpg
10:47
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_chelsearedcard_260221.jpg
01:41
Fofana sent off for second yellow against Burnley
nbc_pl_burnleyfirstgoal_260221.jpg
01:46
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level
nbc_pl_avvlee_260221.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Leeds Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_stachgoallee_260221.jpg
01:13
Stach’s screamer gives Leeds advantage over Villa

nbc_nba_sasvdet_cadetalk_260223.jpg
03:22
Are the Pistons the best team in the NBA?
nbc_nba_sasvdet_sastalk_260223.jpg
03:21
Spurs coming together ‘at the right time’
Screenshot_2026-02-23_192749_copy.jpg
02:00
Reflecting on Black History Month in the NBA
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260223.jpg
16:49
Lack of WNBA concessions is ‘telling’ in CBA talks
nbc_wnba_unrivaledplayoffs_260223.jpg
19:22
Unrivaled news: Reese returns, Gray’s MVP case
nbc_roto_tysimpson_260223.jpg
01:29
Will Simpson be a first-round pick in NFL draft?
nbc_roto_travisetienne_260223.jpg
01:32
Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_javontewilliams_260223.jpg
01:22
Williams a safe fantasy investment after extension
nbc_roto_tylerherro_260223.jpg
01:14
Herro’s back-to-back games a ‘really good sign’
nbc_roto_donovanclingan_260223.jpg
01:38
Breakout season continues for Clingan against Suns
nbc_roto_joelembiid_260223.jpg
01:28
Embiid still injured; Unknown when he will return
nbc_roto_devinbooker_260223.jpg
01:33
Booker (hip) to be reevaluated in another week
nbc_bte_seasonswins_260223.jpg
01:54
Take Thunder to end regular season with most wins
nbc_bte_jazzrockets_260223.jpg
02:11
Bet on under when Rockets host Jazz on Peacock
nbc_bte_spurspistons_260223.jpg
02:05
Back fully healthy Spurs to edge out Pistons
nbc_nba_enjoybulls_260223.jpg
04:56
Ivey’s lack of minutes with Bulls ‘disappointing’
nbc_nba_enjoymickeymouse_260223.jpg
06:07
Players primed to go off in ‘mickey mouse March’
nbc_nba_enjoyhouandlal_260223.jpg
03:52
Lakers’ big three ‘does not mesh well’ together
nbc_nba_enjoydeninjuries_260223.jpg
09:43
Gordon’s health the X-factor in Western conference
nbc_nba_enjoydkpick_260223.jpg
04:38
Best bets for NBA on Peacock Monday night
nbc_nba_enjoydetroadblocks_260223.jpg
09:16
Biggest obstacle for Pistons making a Finals run
nbc_nba_enjoy_westernroadblocks_260223.jpg
10:10
Problems OKC, Spurs, BOS could face in playoffs
nbc_csu_rbmarketv2_260223.jpg
09:08
Will Hall, Robinson reset free agent RB market?
dps_olyhockey_260223.jpg
08:33
Team USA hockey performed ‘when they needed to’
ASW_raw_260223.jpg
03:54
Patrick: NBA’s dunk contest looked ‘exhausted’
nbc_dps_almichaelsintr_260223.jpg
17:28
Would Michaels prefer Stanley Cup or Olympic gold?
nbc_csu_maxxcrosby_260223.jpg
08:27
Bears make ‘a lot of sense’ as Crosby landing spot
nbc_csu_coachescombine_260223.jpg
04:00
Is the death of the NFL Scouting Combine near?
nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
02:58
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
03:40
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?