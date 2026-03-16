Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 30

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: a Breakdown of the Opening Round in the East Region including Upsets
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Michael Mosiman battles Haiden Deegan.jpg
Michael Mosiman (broken hand) out of the remainder of Supercross after a practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
deegansmxinsiderhouston.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 10, Birmingham: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_kdlebron_260316.jpg
LeBron, KD meeting for 45th time is ‘remarkable’
nbc_nba_magictalk_260316.jpg
Magic could be a dangerous matchup for top of East
nbc_nba_spurspregame_260316.jpg
Can Spurs, Wemby handle demands of the playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: a Breakdown of the Opening Round in the East Region including Upsets
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Michael Mosiman battles Haiden Deegan.jpg
Michael Mosiman (broken hand) out of the remainder of Supercross after a practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
deegansmxinsiderhouston.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 10, Birmingham: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_kdlebron_260316.jpg
LeBron, KD meeting for 45th time is ‘remarkable’
nbc_nba_magictalk_260316.jpg
Magic could be a dangerous matchup for top of East
nbc_nba_spurspregame_260316.jpg
Can Spurs, Wemby handle demands of the playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 30

March 16, 2026 06:08 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 30 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_brevwolgoal2_260316.jpg
01:35
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_brevwolgoal1_260316.jpg
01:18
Kayode’s header gives Brentford lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_brevwolgoal3_260316.jpg
49
Armstrong fires Wolves within one of Brentford
nbc_pl_brevwolgoal4_260316.jpg
01:05
Arokodare brings Wolves level with Brentford
nbc_pl_brevwol_260316.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_update_260315.jpg
17:28
PL Update: Liverpool drop two points against Spurs
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260315.jpg
01:23
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260315.jpg
01:41
Richarlison silences Anfield with Spurs’ equalizer
nbc_pl_totduointv_260315.jpg
03:08
Porro, Richarlison react to draw with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livtot_260315.jpg
13:22
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_260315.jpg
04:49
Szoboszlai: Liverpool ‘have to wake up’
nbc_pl_arneslot_260315.jpg
06:07
Slot calls fans booing ‘completely normal’
GettyImages-2266625954.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 30
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260315.jpg
01:36
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260315.jpg
02:47
Barkley smashes Aston Villa level with Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260315.jpg
01:23
Cunha strikes Man United 2-1 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260315.jpg
01:36
Sesko makes it 3-1 for Man United against Villa
nbc_pl_muavl_260315.jpg
13:26
Extended HLs: Man United v. Aston Villa MWK 30
nbc_pl_gudmundssonred_260315.jpg
01:38
Gudmundsson sent off for second yellow v. Palace
nbc_pl_cpvsleeds_260315.jpg
13:52
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Leeds Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_plupdate_260314.jpg
15:50
PL Update: Dowman brings Arsenal closer to title
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260314.jpg
01:10
Silva chips Manchester City ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260314.jpg
01:02
Mavropanos’ towering header brings West Ham level
nbc_pl_whumchl_260314.jpg
08:51
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man City Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260314.jpg
01:40
Gyokeres scores Arsenal’s breakthrough v. Everton
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260314.jpg
02:07
Dowman becomes youngest-ever scorer in PL history
nbc_pl_arsevev2_260314.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Everton Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260314.jpg
01:24
Gordon tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chenewhl_260314.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Newcastle Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_burvbor_260314.jpg
09:17
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Bournemouth Matchweek 30

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_kdlebron_260316.jpg
03:35
LeBron, KD meeting for 45th time is ‘remarkable’
nbc_nba_magictalk_260316.jpg
03:42
Magic could be a dangerous matchup for top of East
nbc_nba_spurspregame_260316.jpg
04:28
Can Spurs, Wemby handle demands of the playoffs?
nbc_nba_cbbprospects_260316.jpg
02:10
March Madness prospects generating league interest
nbc_nba_lakerspregame_260316.jpg
04:54
Lakers climbing with stars settling into roles
nbc_nba_cbbplayers_260316.jpg
04:32
Could Bulls select Arizona’s Burries in NBA draft?
nbc_nba_bearsfan_260316.jpg
01:51
Will Chicago be happier if Bears, Bulls win title?
nbc_wnba_bracketbreak_260316.jpg
14:59
Which team has easiest path to women’s Final Four?
uconnvanderbiltnataliewomen.jpg
08:44
UConn, Vanderbilt on Elite Eight collision course
nbc_wnba_cbaupdate_260316.jpg
12:35
WNBA, WNBPA still have ‘philosophical differences’
nbc_roto_justinfields_260316.jpg
01:27
Fields fills ‘big need’ for Chiefs’ QB depth
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_260316.jpg
01:38
How Goedert’s new deal impacts Brown’s status
nbc_roto_ajbrown_260316.jpg
01:28
Is PHI window for good Brown trade deal closing?
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_260316.jpg
12:22
Bilas wonders if Duke can overcome injuries
nbc_enjoy_luka_260316v2.jpg
07:01
Will Doncic make All-NBA first team this year?
nbc_roto_strus_260316.jpg
01:32
Strus scores efficient 24 in season debut for Cavs
nbc_roto_kawhi_260316.jpg
01:29
Who will the Clippers rely on in Kawhi’s absence?
nbc_roto_giannis_260316.jpg
01:15
Who will Bucks turn to amid Giannis’ injury
nbc_roto_teamusa_260316.jpg
01:34
Team USA players to watch ahead of new MLB season
desmondbaneorlandomagicdraftkingsnba.jpg
04:57
Will Bane lead Magic to win over Hawks on Peacock?
bullsenjoykennysmallballphoto.jpg
09:56
How can Buzelis be more complete player for Bulls?
shaifoulfloponground.jpg
08:59
Should players get technical for flopping in NBA?
knicksfanenjoyhornets.jpg
02:16
Would Beecham rather be fan of Knicks or Hornets?
nbc_csu_garrettnussmeier_260316.jpg
07:07
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 5 Garrett Nussmeier
nbc_csu_joeyaguilar_260316.jpg
05:40
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 4 Joey Aguilar
nbc_pftpm_fieldskc_260316.jpg
05:40
Reported Fields trade a ‘win-win’ for Chiefs, Jets
nbc_csu_behrenmorton_260316.jpg
13:58
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Behren Morton
nbc_csu_tysimpson_250316.jpg
14:39
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 2 Ty Simpson
nbc_csu_fernandomendoza_260316.jpg
18:13
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 1 Fernando Mendoza
nbc_csu_justinfields_260316.jpg
01:34
Report: Chiefs acquire Fields from Jets