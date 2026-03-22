Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Cooper Lutkenhaus becomes the youngest individual track and field world champion
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
NCAA Tournament and March Madness Round of 32 Best Bets, Picks, Odds: Arizona, Purdue, Florida, UVA, More!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Garcia pulls away for 1500m world indoor title
Lowe Down: Will Rosenior work out at Chelsea?
PL Update: Forest put Spurs in relegation danger
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
NCAABK
NCAABK
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Men’s College Basketball Scores
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Cooper Lutkenhaus becomes the youngest individual track and field world champion
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
NCAA Tournament and March Madness Round of 32 Best Bets, Picks, Odds: Arizona, Purdue, Florida, UVA, More!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Garcia pulls away for 1500m world indoor title
Lowe Down: Will Rosenior work out at Chelsea?
PL Update: Forest put Spurs in relegation danger
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
NCAABK
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Men’s College Basketball Scores
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
March 22, 2026 01:17 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 31 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Related Videos
04:34
PL Update: Forest put Spurs in relegation danger
11:33
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
01:14
Gibbs-White drills Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
01:29
Awoniyi makes it 3-0 for Forest against Spurs
01:18
Jesus nets Forest’s opener against Spurs
01:21
McGinn’s ‘glorious’ strike gives Aston Villa lead
01:26
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead over West Ham
12:31
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 31
01:36
Brobbey smashes Sunderland ahead in 90th minute
01:43
Gordon capitalizes on Sunderland’s error
01:18
Talbi equalizes for Sunderland against Newcastle
14:58
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sunderland Matchweek 31
11:21
PL Update: Brighton stun Reds, Everton rout Blues
11:01
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Brentford Matchweek 31
01:58
Ndiaye’s belter gives Everton 3-0 lead v. Chelsea
01:42
Beto dinks Everton 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
02:04
Beto nutmegs Sanchez to make it 2-0 for Everton
11:02
Extended HLs: Everton v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
03:08
Jimenez lifts Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley
01:17
Wilson blasts Fulham 2-1 ahead of Burnley
12:29
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Burnley Matchweek 31
01:06
King strikes Fulham level with Burnley
01:21
Flemming stuns Fulham to give Burnley lead
01:15
Welbeck heads Brighton in front of Liverpool
01:02
Kerkez punishes Brighton to bring Liverpool level
02:18
Welbeck’s brace gives Brighton lead over Liverpool
12:30
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
11:23
PL Update: Man United drop points in chaotic match
12:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 31
03:07
Maguire sees red; Kroupi equalizes for Bournemouth
Latest Clips
09:01
Garcia pulls away for 1500m world indoor title
06:05
Lowe Down: Will Rosenior work out at Chelsea?
01:58
Garland’s 41 lifts Clippers to overtime win
06:09
Roczen keeps Lawrence honest in 450 at Birmingham
08:20
Penalty ends Deegan’s streak in East/West showdown
44
Tomac ‘a little bit off’ at Birmingham after LCQ
49
Lawrence staying ‘in the moment’ post-Birmingham
52
Roczen ‘ecstatic’ with second place at Birmingham
25:48
Highlights: IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring
24:22
Highlights: Supercross Round 10, Birmingham
38
Hammaker found right pace at the end of Birmingham
01:57
SGA nets 40 to power OKC to 11th straight win
02:48
Full Effort the best horse at Jeff Ruby Steaks
03:06
Unpacking the 2026 Louisiana Derby
04:38
Highlights: 2026 Louisiana Derby
04:53
What we’ve learned on the road to Kentucky Derby
04:01
Highlights: 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks
10:06
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3
07:46
Dosso flies to 60m gold win at Indoor Worlds
07:22
Perez Hernandez defends indoor triple jump gold
10:30
Duplantis wins close pole vault gold over Karalis
07:13
Poland’s Szymanski wins 60m hurdles in wild finish
08:48
Manuel surges to 400m world indoor gold
07:59
Kerr holds off Hocker for 3000m world indoor title
10:50
Ehammer runs away with heptathlon world record
09:59
Morales Williams edges McRae for 400m world title
11:50
Battocletti rides last-lap surge to indoor 3k gold
01:52
Best plays from Friday night of the NBA
14:46
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Darlington
13:10
Highlights: 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup at Sebring
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue