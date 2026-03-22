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World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus becomes the youngest individual track and field world champion
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Garcia pulls away for 1500m world indoor title
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Top News

World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 1
2026 World Indoor Track and Field Championships Results
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus becomes the youngest individual track and field world champion
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Tampa
NCAA Tournament and March Madness Round of 32 Best Bets, Picks, Odds: Arizona, Purdue, Florida, UVA, More!

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_garciawinworldsi_260322.jpg
Garcia pulls away for 1500m world indoor title
nbc_pl_lowedown_260322.jpg
Lowe Down: Will Rosenior work out at Chelsea?
nbc_pl_update_260322.jpg
PL Update: Forest put Spurs in relegation danger

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Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31

March 22, 2026 01:17 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 31 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

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04:34
PL Update: Forest put Spurs in relegation danger
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Extended HLs: Spurs v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
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01:14
Gibbs-White drills Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
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01:29
Awoniyi makes it 3-0 for Forest against Spurs
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01:18
Jesus nets Forest’s opener against Spurs
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01:21
McGinn’s ‘glorious’ strike gives Aston Villa lead
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01:26
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead over West Ham
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12:31
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 31
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01:36
Brobbey smashes Sunderland ahead in 90th minute
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01:43
Gordon capitalizes on Sunderland’s error
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260322.jpg
01:18
Talbi equalizes for Sunderland against Newcastle
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14:58
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sunderland Matchweek 31
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PL Update: Brighton stun Reds, Everton rout Blues
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11:01
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Brentford Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_evegoal3_260321.jpg
01:58
Ndiaye’s belter gives Everton 3-0 lead v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260321.jpg
01:42
Beto dinks Everton 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
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02:04
Beto nutmegs Sanchez to make it 2-0 for Everton
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Extended HLs: Everton v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
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03:08
Jimenez lifts Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley
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01:17
Wilson blasts Fulham 2-1 ahead of Burnley
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12:29
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Burnley Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260321.jpg
01:06
King strikes Fulham level with Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_260321.jpg
01:21
Flemming stuns Fulham to give Burnley lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260321.jpg
01:15
Welbeck heads Brighton in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260321.jpg
01:02
Kerkez punishes Brighton to bring Liverpool level
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260321.jpg
02:18
Welbeck’s brace gives Brighton lead over Liverpool
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Extended HLs: Brighton v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
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PL Update: Man United drop points in chaotic match
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Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 31
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03:07
Maguire sees red; Kroupi equalizes for Bournemouth

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Garcia pulls away for 1500m world indoor title
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Garland’s 41 lifts Clippers to overtime win
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Roczen keeps Lawrence honest in 450 at Birmingham
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08:20
Penalty ends Deegan’s streak in East/West showdown
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44
Tomac ‘a little bit off’ at Birmingham after LCQ
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Lawrence staying ‘in the moment’ post-Birmingham
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52
Roczen ‘ecstatic’ with second place at Birmingham
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Highlights: IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring
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Hammaker found right pace at the end of Birmingham
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SGA nets 40 to power OKC to 11th straight win
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Full Effort the best horse at Jeff Ruby Steaks
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Unpacking the 2026 Louisiana Derby
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Highlights: 2026 Louisiana Derby
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What we’ve learned on the road to Kentucky Derby
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Highlights: 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks
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HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3
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Dosso flies to 60m gold win at Indoor Worlds
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07:22
Perez Hernandez defends indoor triple jump gold
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10:30
Duplantis wins close pole vault gold over Karalis
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07:13
Poland’s Szymanski wins 60m hurdles in wild finish
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08:48
Manuel surges to 400m world indoor gold
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07:59
Kerr holds off Hocker for 3000m world indoor title
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10:50
Ehammer runs away with heptathlon world record
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Morales Williams edges McRae for 400m world title
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Battocletti rides last-lap surge to indoor 3k gold
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Best plays from Friday night of the NBA
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Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Darlington
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Highlights: 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup at Sebring