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Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
UConn’s Solo Ball will take a medical redshirt and miss next season after undergoing wrist surgery
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals
Capitals say they’ll have a contingency plan for whatever Ovechkin decides on his future
Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu declares for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility

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Can Towns pick up his scoring against the Hawks?
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Celtics ‘hive mind’ throttles 76ers

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Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33

April 20, 2026 05:07 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 33 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

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PL Update: Wolves relegated after West Ham draw
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PL Update: Man City stand tall in title decider
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Haaland lifts Manchester City 2-1 ahead of Arsenal
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Havertz’s press results in Arsenal’s equalizer
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Cherki dances through Arsenal to give City lead
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Extended HLs: Man City v. Arsenal Matchweek 33
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01:02
Hume gives Sunderland late hope against Villa
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01:26
Isidor brings Sunderland level at 3-3 with Villa
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01:39
Abraham puts Villa 4-3 ahead of Sunderland
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Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Sunderland MWK 33
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01:09
Flemming powers Burnley in front of Forest
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01:12
Gibbs-White doubles his tally against Burnley
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01:10
Gibbs-White blasts Forest level with Burnley
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01:20
Gibbs-White’s hat-trick gives Forest 3-1 lead
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Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Burnley MWK 33
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Jesus makes it 4-1 for Forest against Burnley
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01:35
Salah tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. Everton
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01:55
Beto fires Everton level with Liverpool
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01:45
Van Dijk breaks Everton hearts in 100th minute
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Extended HLs: Everton v. Liverpool Matchweek 33
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01:37
Watkins lifts Aston Villa ahead of Sunderland
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01:26
Watkin’s brace puts Villa in front of Sunderland
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01:28
Rogers nets Aston Villa’s third against Sunderland
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01:18
Trai Hume
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Cunha drills Manchester United ahead of Chelsea
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Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 33
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Rutter powers Brighton level in 95th minute
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Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brighton Matchweek 33

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The work and will behind Ant Man’s rise in the NBA
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Wemby proud to be named first unanimous DPOY
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Wemby named NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year
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T-Mac: Magic are not your typical No. 8 seed
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Comăneci presented with Lifetime Achievement Award
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Sabalenka claims Sportswoman of the Year Award
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Kim is World Action Sportsperson of the Year
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World Sportsperson of Year with Disability: Araujo
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Brown trade to Patriots the ‘most likely outcome’
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Lawrence trade a ‘win now move’ for Bengals
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What is Brissett’s future with Cardinals?
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Alcaraz named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year
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Pick up Keller off waiver wire with Duran out
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Stowers ‘looked pretty good’ in season debut
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Jackson ‘worthy of being added’ in fantasy leagues
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Who will step up for Cubs with Palencia out?
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Where will Lions go with first-round pick?
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Simms’ mock draft: Chiefs land Bain
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Simms’ mock draft: Commanders trade up for Tate
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Fam ‘can’t wait’ to begin WNBA career in Seattle
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Can Raptors find any defensive answers vs. Cavs?
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What is most likely landing spot for Downs?
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Hawks may struggle vs. Knicks if Okongwu sits out
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Roll with the under for Wolves vs. Nuggets Game 2