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UConn’s Solo Ball will take a medical redshirt and miss next season after undergoing wrist surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Capitals say they’ll have a contingency plan for whatever Ovechkin decides on his future
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu declares for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility
Associated Press
,
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,
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Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
April 20, 2026 05:07 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 33 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
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Cherki dances through Arsenal to give City lead
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Hume gives Sunderland late hope against Villa
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Isidor brings Sunderland level at 3-3 with Villa
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Abraham puts Villa 4-3 ahead of Sunderland
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Flemming powers Burnley in front of Forest
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Gibbs-White doubles his tally against Burnley
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Gibbs-White blasts Forest level with Burnley
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Gibbs-White’s hat-trick gives Forest 3-1 lead
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Jesus makes it 4-1 for Forest against Burnley
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Salah tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. Everton
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Beto fires Everton level with Liverpool
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Van Dijk breaks Everton hearts in 100th minute
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Extended HLs: Everton v. Liverpool Matchweek 33
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Watkins lifts Aston Villa ahead of Sunderland
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Watkin’s brace puts Villa in front of Sunderland
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Trai Hume
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Cunha drills Manchester United ahead of Chelsea
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Rutter powers Brighton level in 95th minute
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Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brighton Matchweek 33
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