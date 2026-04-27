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Flagg named 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year
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Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34

April 27, 2026 05:28 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 34 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

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PL Update: Man United outlast Brentford
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Sesko doubles Man United’s lead over Brentford
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Jensen’s belter gives Brentford late hope
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Casemiro heads Man United in front of Brentford
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Extended HLs: Man United v. Brentford Matchweek 34
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Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 34
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Eze smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
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Palhinha nets Spurs’ go-ahead goal against Wolves
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Extended HLs: Wolves v. Spurs Matchweek 34
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Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton level with West Ham
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Wilson scores 92nd-minute winner against Everton
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Soucek heads West Ham in front of Everton
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Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 34
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Munoz scores in controversial fashion v. Liverpool
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Wirtz’s ‘sizzling strike’ gives Liverpool 3-1 lead
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Isak strikes Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Crystal Palace
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Robertson doubles Liverpool’s lead over Palace
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Sessegnon drills Fulham in front of Aston Villa
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Hume’s own goal gives Forest lead over Sunderland
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Wood punishes Sunderland to double Forest’s lead
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Gibbs-White blasts Forest 3-0 ahead of Sunderland
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Jesus stuns Sunderland to put Forest up 4-0
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Anderson makes it 5-0 for Forest v. Sunderland
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Hill’s own goal puts Leeds level with Bournemouth

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