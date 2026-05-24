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Bird keeps an eye on Wings’ Bueckers performance

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Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38

May 24, 2026 02:58 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 38 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Related Videos

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01:38
Chelsea down to 10 men after Fofana’s red card
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11:08
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Wolves Matchweek 38
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12:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Chelsea Matchweek 38
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09:27
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Newcastle Matchweek 38
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09:26
Extended HLs: Forest v. Bournemouth Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260524.jpg
01:35
Bowen doubles West Ham’s advantage over Leeds
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01:21
Castellanos fires West Ham in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_whugoal3_260524.jpg
31
Wilson fires West Ham 3-0 ahead of Leeds
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10:56
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Leeds Matchweek 38
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01:14
Cairney’s screamer doubles Fulham’s lead
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01:17
Robertson receives standing ovation at Anfield
nbc_pl_stonessubsoff_260524.jpg
02:06
Stones bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
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14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 38
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57
Palmer smashes Chelsea within one of Sunderland
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01:12
Schade brings Brentford level against Liverpool
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02:17
Watkins’ brace pushes Aston Villa to 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_livjonesgoal_260524.jpg
01:27
Salah finds Jones for Liverpool’s opener
nbc_pl_livsalehsub_260524.jpg
02:11
Salah says goodbye to Liverpool fans at Anfield
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14:44
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brentford Matchweek 38
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01:45
Flemming draws Burnley level with wonderful strike
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260524.jpg
01:38
Gusto’s own goal gifts Sunderland 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260524.jpg
01:30
Fernandes finds bottom corner for 3-0 United lead
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11:46
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man United Matchweek 38
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01:46
Silva bids farewell to Man City fans at the Etihad
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01:15
Tavernier blasts Bournemouth level v. Forest
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01:38
Watkins taps home loose ball to bring Villa level
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03:29
Armstrong converts penalty to push Wolves ahead
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260524.jpg
01:16
Mbeumo finishes beautiful attack to double lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260524.jpg
01:27
Jesus slots home Arsenal’s opener against Palace
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01:27
Madueke doubles Arsenal’s lead against Palace

Latest Clips

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02:58
Santo discusses West Ham’s ‘very, very tough day’
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01:10
Pirates are one of MLB’s ‘most-improved teams’
nbc_wnba_pgbirdwatching_260524.jpg
01:26
Bird keeps an eye on Wings’ Bueckers performance
nbc_wnba_pgccconvo_260524.jpg
01:38
Bird on Clark’s recovery: ‘Mental part’ is harder
nbc_pl_salahint_260524.jpg
02:56
Salah, Robertson emotional leaving Liverpool
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01:08
Horwitz: ‘Nice to get a little revenge’ vs. TOR
nbc_pl_chelseasundesk_260524.jpg
02:03
Alonso can set a ‘really good standard’ at Chelsea
nbc_pl_ricesakaintv_260524.jpg
02:53
Rice, Saka react to Arsenal’s PL victory
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03:59
Arteta discusses ‘incredible journey’ to PL title
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04:45
Kroenke: Arsenal ‘achieved something special’
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12:27
WATCH: Arsenal hoist 2025-26 Premier League trophy
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03:49
Fan drives negotiations to relinquish HR ball
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37
Pirates’ Valdez blasts home run for first MLB hit
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02:51
Kinsky: ‘This season didn’t go well for me’
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04:43
Palhinha reflects on Spurs’ ‘really tough season’
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01:04
Cruz launches no-doubter off Cease for 11th HR
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49
Pirates’ Horwitz goes yard on first pitch of game
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01:19
Blue Jays on ‘right track’ after uneven start
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58
Mateta brings Palace within one goal of Arsenal
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09:47
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Arsenal MWK 38
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01:56
Palhinha finds Spurs’ breakthrough against Everton
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11:11
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Everton Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260524.jpg
02:22
Dorgu’s header gives Fernandes PL assist record
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01:17
Gibbs-White’s sensational strike sends Forest up
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260524.jpg
01:09
Hume volleys Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
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01:40
Diop heads in rebound to open scoring for Fulham
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01:24
Semenyo’s back post finish gives City a 1-0 lead
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01:57
HLs: Brunson drops 30 in Knicks’ Game 3 win
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01:53
Highlights: Plum goes off as Sparks beat Aces
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01:51
Highlights: Fire win expansion matchup vs. Tempo