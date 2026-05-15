HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool Matchweek 37

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Brittany Russell, with husband Sheldon riding, could make Preakness history with Taj Mahal
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Preakness could soon move later, to 3 weeks after the Kentucky Derby. That might not be enough
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens

Top Clips

nbc_pl_slotintvv3_260515.jpg
Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
nbc_horse_pimlicospecial_260515.jpg
Navajo Warrior cruises to Pimlico Special win
nbc_pl_update_260515.jpg
PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Brittany Russell, with husband Sheldon riding, could make Preakness history with Taj Mahal
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Preakness could soon move later, to 3 weeks after the Kentucky Derby. That might not be enough
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens

Top Clips

nbc_pl_slotintvv3_260515.jpg
Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
nbc_horse_pimlicospecial_260515.jpg
Navajo Warrior cruises to Pimlico Special win
nbc_pl_update_260515.jpg
PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool Matchweek 37

May 15, 2026 05:22 PM
Relive Premier League highlights from Aston Villa hosting Liverpool to kick off Matchweek 37.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_livgoal2_260515.jpg
43
van Dijk’s brace pulls on back for Liverpool
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_260515.jpg
01:30
McGinn scores brilliant goal to go up 4-1
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_260515.jpg
46
Watkins earns brace to put Aston Villa up 3-1
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260515.jpg
01:29
van Dijk brings Liverpool level off set piece
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_260515.jpg
01:19
Watkins retakes Villa lead off Szoboszlai’s slip
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260515.jpg
01:16
Rogers picks out far corner with beautiful strike
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_260513.jpg
01:36
Savinho makes it 3-0 for Man City against Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260513.jpg
01:35
Marmoush’s strike doubles City’s lead over Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_260513.jpg
01:40
Foden sets up Semenyo for Man City’s opener
nbc_pl_mccry_260513.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Crystal Palace MWK 37
nbc_pl_plupdate_260513.jpg
09:07
PL Update: Man City cruise past Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_plupdate_260511.jpg
03:33
PL Update: Spurs’ stumble sets up survival scrap
nbc_pl_mw36algoals_260511.jpg
10:54
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_leedstottenham_260511.jpg
11:20
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Leeds Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260511.jpg
01:13
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Spurs
nbc_pl_tottenhamgoal1V2_260511.jpg
01:26
Tel rockets Spurs 1-0 in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_whuars_260510.jpg
13:08
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Arsenal Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_whuvarnogoal_260510.jpg
05:16
West Ham denied extra-time equalizer by VAR
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260510.jpg
01:57
Trossard scores a massive goal for Arsenal
everton_palace_mpx.jpg
11:43
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Everton MWK 36
nbc_pl_buravl_260510.jpg
14:41
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Aston Villa Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_nfnewcastle_260510.jpg
10:41
Extended HLs: Forest v. Newcastle Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260510.jpg
01:25
Anderson scores against former club for Forest
nbc_pl_crystalgoal2_260510.jpg
01:09
Mateta sweeps in second Crystal Palace equalizer
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260510.jpg
01:21
Barnes scores go-ahead goal for Newcastle
nbc_pl_burgoal2_260510.jpg
01:10
Fleming’s finish levels Burnley v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_260510.jpg
01:17
Watkins dinks ball past Burnley for a 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260510.jpg
01:17
Beto twists and turns to retake Everton’s lead
nbc_pl_palacegoal1_260510.jpg
01:12
Sarr smashes equalizer v. Everton in first half
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260510.jpg
01:10
Barkley’s flick header brings Aston Villa level

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_slotintvv3_260515.jpg
08:56
Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
nbc_horse_pimlicospecial_260515.jpg
02:16
Navajo Warrior cruises to Pimlico Special win
nbc_pl_update_260515.jpg
06:34
PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_260515.jpg
01:24
Watkins: What a result against an amazing team
nbc_pl_avllivpostgame_260515.jpg
06:02
Aston Villa secures Champions League football
nbc_horse_veryonerace_260515.jpg
01:20
Sunna rules the turf in Very One Stakes
nbc_golf_chrisgotterup_260515.jpg
43
Gotterup finding flow after second-round 65
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_260515.jpg
01:42
Scheffler endures challenging second round at PGA
nbc_pl_ornsteincarrick_260515.jpg
09:08
Orsntein on Manchester United keeping Carrick
nbc_pl_titleracediscussionpregame_260515.jpg
03:12
How FA Cup Final impacts City’s title push
nbc_pl_slotintv_260515.jpg
05:28
Where Liverpool’s season fell off the tracks
nbc_pl_avldiscussionpregame_260515.jpg
02:31
Villa’s Emery a master at balancing his squad
nbc_roto_bearsschedule_260515.jpg
01:21
Things will not be as easy for Bears in 2026
nbc_roto_patsseahawks_260515.jpg
01:19
Seahawks-Pats rematch carries fantasy intrigue
USATSI_27743143_copy.jpg
01:14
DET schedule ‘solidifies’ Gibbs as fantasy’s 1.01
USATSI_28907426_copy.jpg
01:22
What Cardinals schedule could mean for Beck
nbc_roto_jjbleday_260515.jpg
01:23
What has made Bleday so successful lately?
nbc_roto_kyleharrison_260515.jpg
01:53
Harrison a solid trade option for fantasy managers
nbc_roto_rangersuarez_260515.jpg
01:42
Suarez continues to be a valuable asset in fantasy
nbc_csu_primetimeholiday_260515.jpg
08:39
Simms: Primetime schedule ‘good as I’ve ever seen’
USATSI_27933987_copy.jpg
01:16
First five games can set Ravens up for success
nbc_csu_dkhit_260515.jpg
57
Which HC is most likely to win their debut?
nbc_csu_billsstretch_260515.jpg
02:40
Bills have multiple tough stretches in 2026
nbc_csu_eaglesdumpster_260515.jpg
05:07
Eagles facing ‘big year’ with hopes of bounce back
nbc_roto_mostseasonwins_260515.jpg
01:40
Ravens are rightly the favorite for most NFL wins
nbc_roto_fewestwins_260515.jpg
01:33
Angels the ‘best bet’ for fewest wins in MLB
nbc_roto_wnbaroty_260515.jpg
02:23
Miles has quickly become frontrunner for WNBA ROTY
nbc_ncaa_nd_laxbagpipes_260514.jpg
02:03
Behind the Notre Dame bagpipes for men’s lacrosse
nbc_pft_packersv2_260515.jpg
03:21
Can Packers turn the corner in 2026?
nbc_pft_playoffrematchesv2_260515.jpg
01:40
2026 NFL schedule features nine playoff rematches