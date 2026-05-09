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Minteh seals Brighton’s win with near-post finish

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Robert Griffin III
Why Robert Griffin III is pursuing his Olympic dream again, 20 years after his first try
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulbou_260509.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_sunmu_260509.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Manchester United
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_260509.jpg
Minteh seals Brighton’s win with near-post finish

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Watch Now

Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36

May 9, 2026 12:18 PM
Watch highlights between Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Matchweek 36 of the Premier League.

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Rayan’s deflected strike puts Bournemouth ahead
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