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,
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Anthony fires home rebound to give Burnley lead
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Barkley's flick header brings Aston Villa level
May 10, 2026 09:58 AM
Ross Barkley flicked a corner kick at the near post to tie Aston Villa 1-1 with Burnley late in the first half.
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