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Awoniyi taps in Forest's third against Chelsea
May 4, 2026 10:23 AM
Things are going from bad to worse for the Blues as Morgan Gibbs-White picks out a wide-open Taiwo Awoniyi in front of goal for a simple finish to make it 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.
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