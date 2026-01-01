Cairney blasts Fulham level at 1-1 with Palace

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Defense carries the day for Oregon, as Ducks move into CFP semifinals by topping Texas Tech 23-0
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
RotoPat’s Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Leeds Matchweek 19
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 19
Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Defense carries the day for Oregon, as Ducks move into CFP semifinals by topping Texas Tech 23-0
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
RotoPat’s Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Leeds Matchweek 19
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 19
Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Cairney blasts Fulham level at 1-1 with Palace
January 1, 2026 02:33 PM
Selhurst Park is in shock following Tom Cairney's terrific strike from distance to get Fulham back on level terms with Crystal Palace.
Related Videos
08:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Leeds Matchweek 19
09:53
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 19
01:08
Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
23:11
PL Update: Arsenal cement title favorites status
11:41
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
13:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 19
46
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Arsenal
01:47
Jesus sends Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Aston Villa
11:10
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 19
14:49
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brighton Matchweek 19
03:28
Trossard powers Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Aston Villa
11:41
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Bournemouth Matchweek 19
10:58
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 19
01:28
Guimaraes punishes Burnley’s defense to seal win
01:38
Zubimendi doubles Arsenal’s lead against Villa
01:26
Gabriel heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
01:40
Barry nets Everton’s second against Forest
01:02
Veltman brings Brighton level at 2-2 with West Ham
01:06
Krejci heads Wolves level with Manchester United
01:10
Zirkzee’s deflected effort gives Man United lead
04:25
Paqueta’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Brighton
02:14
Welbeck’s penalty puts Brighton level with Hammers
02:11
Laurent’s lovely finish gives Burnley hope
01:02
Garner drills Everton 1-0 in front of Forest
52
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
01:25
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
02:43
Wissa doubles Newcastle’s lead over Burnley
01:15
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Brighton
05:24
Palmer tucks away Chelsea’s penalty v. Bournemouth
01:25
Joelinton volleys Newcastle ahead of Burnley
Latest Clips
01:48
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
01:55
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
06:03
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
04:49
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
01:56
HLs: Mitchell dominates with 34 in win over Suns
02:36
‘Confusion is reigning supreme’ with CBB rules
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
05:06
Dungy: ‘Makes sense’ for Chargers to sit Herbert
12:46
Reviewing the NFC Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18
02:44
49ers Shanahan making a case for coach of the year
05:13
How should Ravens, Steelers approach Week 18 game?
03:25
Maye leads MVP odds after Stafford’s MNF loss
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
11:38
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
04:48
Hampton was ‘exactly what we thought he would be’
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
01:24
LAC’s Herbert, IND’s Rivers will sit out Week 18
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
04:12
Berry: Wait to draft your QB in fantasy next year
01:19
49ers’ Kittle ‘has a chance’ to play vs. Seahawks
01:59
Bet on Nix, Broncos to fall short of Super Bowl
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
01:20
Stafford will play in Week 18 vs. Cardinals
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue