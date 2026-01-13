 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seton Hall
Seton Hall’s series of comebacks has the Pirates back in the AP Top 25 to enter the week
Vic Schaefer
SEC women’s basketball dominates with 5 teams in top 7 of AP poll
Venus Williams
Venus Williams loses in first round of Australian Open tune-up event in Hobart

Top Clips

nbc_roto_afcchamp_260113.jpg
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
nbc_roto_btespursthunders_260113.jpg
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
nbc_roto_btetexpat_260113.jpg
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seton Hall
Seton Hall’s series of comebacks has the Pirates back in the AP Top 25 to enter the week
Vic Schaefer
SEC women’s basketball dominates with 5 teams in top 7 of AP poll
Venus Williams
Venus Williams loses in first round of Australian Open tune-up event in Hobart

Top Clips

nbc_roto_afcchamp_260113.jpg
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
nbc_roto_btespursthunders_260113.jpg
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
nbc_roto_btetexpat_260113.jpg
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21

January 13, 2026 12:03 PM
Following a busy Festive Fixtures slate, the Premier League returns this weekend for Matchweek 22. Until then, enjoy the 10 best goals scored so far this season.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
nbc_pl_top25of2025v2_260108.jpg
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
nbc_pl_mw21allgoals_260108.jpg
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_newleehl_260107.jpg
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
03:06
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
01:33
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
nbc_pl_burmu_260107.jpg
11:22
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_boutothl_260107.jpg
14:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_brevssun_260107.jpg
10:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_fulvche_260107.jpg
12:41
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_evewol_260107.jpg
11:47
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_cryavlhl_260107.jpg
08:15
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa MWK 21
nbc_pl_manugoal2_260107.jpg
01:21
Sesko bags second-half brace with one-touch finish
nbc_pl_burgoal2_260107.jpg
01:07
Anthony nails top corner to bring Burnley level
Screenshot_2026-01-07_175236.jpg
01:11
Joelinton’s header brings Newcastle level at 2-2
nbc_pl_mcbha_260107.jpg
12:01
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brighton Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_manugoal_260107.jpg
01:18
Sesko nets equalizer in second half v. Burnley
Screenshot_2026-01-07_175004.jpg
01:14
Barnes smashes Newcastle level with Leeds
Screenshot_2026-01-07_174317.jpg
03:16
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds lead against Newcastle
nbc_pl_bousemenyogoal_260107.jpg
01:45
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-2 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_everedtwo_260107.jpg
01:08
Grealish sent off for second yellow card v. Wolves
nbc_pl_fulwilsongoal_260107.jpg
01:39
Wilson powers Fulham 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_leeaaronsongoal_250107.jpg
01:24
Aaronson blasts Leeds ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_goallee3new2_260107.jpg
01:12
Aaronson’s brace has Leeds 3-2 in front of Magpies
nbc_pl_chegoal_260107.jpg
01:24
Delap brings Chelsea level with Fulham
nbc_pl_everedone_260107.jpg
03:20
Keane sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
nbc_pl_totpalhinhagoal_260107.jpg
01:00
Palhinha’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_fulgoal_260107.jpg
01:19
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_bregoal3_260107.jpg
44
Yarmolyuk strikes Bees 3-0 in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_wolvgoal1_260107.jpg
01:13
Mane tucks away Wolves’ equalizer against Everton

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_afcchamp_260113.jpg
01:40
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
nbc_roto_btespursthunders_260113.jpg
02:02
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
nbc_roto_btetexpat_260113.jpg
01:52
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?
nbc_dps_cowherint_260113.jpg
17:20
Cowher: Texans vs. Steelers was tale of two halves
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
01:25
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
06:21
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
06:30
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
RodgersLaFleur1-13.jpg
06:36
Analyzing Rodgers’ comments about LaFleur’s job
nbc_pft_rodgers_mad_260113.jpg
07:17
Rodgers shows frustration in loss to Texans
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260113.jpg
05:04
Rodgers calls LaFleur, Tomlin chatter a ‘joke’
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260113.jpg
07:33
How do Eagles fix offensive struggles?
nbc_pft_tomlinfuture_260113.jpg
10:13
Will Tomlin return as Steelers’ coach?
nbc_pft_rodgersfuture_260113.jpg
07:46
What does future hold for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_rodgerslegacy_260113.jpg
05:34
Examining Rodgers’ legacy after 21 seasons
new_thumb.jpg
08:12
What is Texans’ formula for victory vs. Patriots?
ryans_news_thumb.jpg
13:59
Ryans has Texans believing during playoff run
DeMecoNews1-13.jpg
04:03
Texans, Pats are both representations of coaches
nbc_pft_stroudstruggles_260113.jpg
04:08
How concerned should Texans be with Stroud?
nbc_pft_texanswin_260113.jpg
04:32
Texans’ defense dominates Steelers in Wild Card
nbc_nba_chavslac_260112.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Harden makes history in win vs. CHA
nbc_nba_lalvssac_260112.jpg
02:01
Highlights: DeRozan leads Kings over Lakers
nbc_nba_pacersceltics_2min_260112(2).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Pacers hold off Celtics at home
nbc_nba_huffintv_260112.jpg
05:10
Huff on reverse dunks, gelling with Pacers
nbc_nba_celticspacers_digitalhit_260112.jpg
01:53
Siakam, Huff lead Pacers to win over Celtics
nbc_nba_phivstor_260112.jpg
01:48
HLs: 76ers score 80 first-half points, beat TOR
nbc_nba_siakimpostgameintv_260112.jpg
01:05
Siakam breaks down final possession vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_celticspacerspregame_260112.jpg
03:48
Breaking down Mazzulla’s ‘magic touch’ for Celtics
nbc_nba_allstarselections_260112.jpg
04:52
NBA All-Star debates: Ingram vs Powell, MPJ vs KAT
nbc_nba_okcspurs_v2_260112.jpg
03:29
How can Thunder counter Spurs head-to-head?
nbc_nba_pritchardintv_260112.jpg
03:23
Pritchard walks through pre-game warm-up