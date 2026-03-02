 Skip navigation
NFL: Combine
Stock Up, Stock Down: Arkansas duo of Taylen Green, Mike Washington Jr. shine at Combine
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Berry’s 35 Most Interesting Things He Heard At 2026 NFL Combine
NFL: Combine
Connor Rogers’ NFL Combine takeaways: Jeremiyah Love could go top five, Jets leaning Arvell Reese?

nbc_nba_enjoy_smallball_260302.jpg
Does KD push championship ‘timeline’ for Rockets?
nbc_enjoy_denpressure_260302.jpg
DEN has ‘benefit of the doubt’ ahead of playoffs
nbc_nba_enjoy_pickset_260302.jpg
Take the over in total points for Jokic, Rollins

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Combine
Stock Up, Stock Down: Arkansas duo of Taylen Green, Mike Washington Jr. shine at Combine
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Berry’s 35 Most Interesting Things He Heard At 2026 NFL Combine
NFL: Combine
Connor Rogers’ NFL Combine takeaways: Jeremiyah Love could go top five, Jets leaning Arvell Reese?

nbc_nba_enjoy_smallball_260302.jpg
Does KD push championship ‘timeline’ for Rockets?
nbc_enjoy_denpressure_260302.jpg
DEN has ‘benefit of the doubt’ ahead of playoffs
nbc_nba_enjoy_pickset_260302.jpg
Take the over in total points for Jokic, Rollins

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top 10 Premier League goals: February 2026

March 2, 2026 11:23 AM
Relive 10 of the best Premier League goals from the month of February in the 2025-26 season.

nbc_pl_matchweek28allgoals_260301.jpg
14:38
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_arsche_260301.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Chelsea Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_plupdate_260301.jpg
13:41
PL Update: Arsenal show grit against Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260301.jpg
01:07
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
nbc_pl_netored_260301.jpg
02:49
Neto sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260301.jpg
01:42
Timber makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260301.jpg
01:11
Hincapie’s own goal brings Chelsea level
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260301.jpg
49
Lacroix gives Palace shock lead against Man United
Screenshot_2026-03-01_112005.jpg
02:47
Fernandes’ penalty brings Man United level
nbc_pl_mungoal2_260301.jpg
58
Sesko heads Man United 2-1 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_crymanu_260301.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Man United v. Crystal Palace MWK 28
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260301.jpg
02:10
Wilson blasts Fulham ahead of Spurs
alexiwobigoal.jpg
01:10
Iwobi’s belter gives Fulham 2-0 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260301.jpg
01:12
Richarlison’s header gives Spurs hope v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fultothl_260301.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Spurs Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_bhanot_260301.jpg
08:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 28
nbc_pl_notgoalone_260301.jpg
01:29
Gibbs-White smashes Forest level with Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoalone_260301.jpg
01:24
Gomez drills Brighton in front of Forest
nbc_pl_bhagoaltwo_260301.jpg
01:23
Welbeck strikes Brighton 2-1 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_leedsmc_260228.jpg
07:58
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man City Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_plupdate_260228.jpg
12:34
PL Update: Man City take care of business
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal2_260228.jpg
01:12
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_260228.jpg
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastleeverton_260228.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
01:33
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal1_260228.jpg
01:08
Damsgaard heads Brentord in front of Burnley

nbc_nba_enjoy_smallball_260302.jpg
10:01
Does KD push championship ‘timeline’ for Rockets?
nbc_enjoy_denpressure_260302.jpg
09:27
DEN has ‘benefit of the doubt’ ahead of playoffs
nbc_nba_enjoy_pickset_260302.jpg
05:08
Take the over in total points for Jokic, Rollins
nbc_enjoy_detpressure_260302.jpg
10:16
Does DET face playoff ‘pressure’ amid elite season
nbc_csu_dkjlovedraft_260302.jpg
07:00
Simms: ‘No way’ Love isn’t picked in top 10
nbc_enjoy_playoffteampress_260302.jpg
09:44
How can OKC ‘maximize roster’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_csu_combinerecap_260302.jpg
09:55
Price, Washington Jr. among RB combine standouts
nbc_csu_giantstradingthibs_260302.jpg
07:26
What could Schoen, Giants get in Thibodeaux trade?
nbc_csu_edgerushers_260302.jpg
05:00
Who are the best edge rushers in 2026 NFL Draft?
nbc_bte_ohstate_260302.jpg
01:44
Is Ohio State a good bet to make NCAA Tournament?
sgamvp.jpg
01:39
SGA ‘overwhelming’ favorite to win MVP award
nbc_roto_lacvgsw_260302.jpg
01:52
LAC have ‘advantage’ in betting market vs. GSW
nbc_dps_davidmontgomerytrade_260302.jpg
02:53
Reports: Lions agree to trade Montgomery to Texans
nbc_dps_firealarm_260302.jpg
06:07
Patrick’s incense sets off fire alarm live on air
nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
02:55
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
03:50
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
03:57
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?
nbc_pft_georgepickenscontract_260302.jpg
14:11
What does future hold for Pickens and Cowboys?
nbc_pft_salarycapconvo_260302.jpg
08:28
NFL salary cap increases to $301.2 million
nbc_pft_jordyntyson_260302.jpg
02:22
Tyson puts up 26 reps on bench press at combine
nbc_pft_taylengreen_260302.jpg
04:40
Arkansas’ Green breaks multiple combine records
nbc_pft_georgepickenstag_260302.jpg
04:09
Comparing Pickens’ situation to Parsons’ in 2025
nbc_pft_combineintvtakeaway_260302.jpg
03:32
Takeaways from interviews at the 2026 NFL Combine
nbc_pft_monkenconvov2_260302.jpg
09:35
Florio: Browns ‘got it right’ with hiring Monken
nbc_pft_jerryjones_260302.jpg
09:38
How much are Cowboys willing to spend in FA?
nbc_pft_40times_260302.jpg
09:05
2026 NFL Combine was fastest in history
DraftSimmsPFT3-2.jpg
12:17
Simms: NFL draft is an ‘unexact science’
nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260302.jpg
04:14
Miami QB Beck booed at NFL combine
nbc_nba_phiboshl_260301.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics fend off 76ers at home
Screenshot_2026-03-01_234314_copy.jpg
01:17
Brown inching towards top group of MVP candidates