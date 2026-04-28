 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28
Women's British Open
Women’s British Open gets another bump in prize money to $10 million
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner calls for better match scheduling at the Madrid Open after his 20th straight win

Top Clips

nbc_roto_hawksknicks_260428.jpg
Knicks win Game 5 but don’t cover vs. Atlanta
nbc_roto_trailblazersspurs_260428.jpg
Limited scoring points to Blazers spread in Game 5
nbc_mlb_cc_ccsuperlatives_260428.jpg
De La Cruz the most athletic player in MLB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28
Women's British Open
Women’s British Open gets another bump in prize money to $10 million
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner calls for better match scheduling at the Madrid Open after his 20th straight win

Top Clips

nbc_roto_hawksknicks_260428.jpg
Knicks win Game 5 but don’t cover vs. Atlanta
nbc_roto_trailblazersspurs_260428.jpg
Limited scoring points to Blazers spread in Game 5
nbc_mlb_cc_ccsuperlatives_260428.jpg
De La Cruz the most athletic player in MLB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top 10 Premier League goals of April 2026

April 28, 2026 12:11 PM
Relive 10 of the best Premier League goals from the month of April in the 2025-26 season.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_advantagearsenal_260428.jpg
06:40
PL RAW: Arsenal go top thanks to Eze’s stunner
nbc_pl_netbustersV2_260428.jpg
26:00
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_update_260427.jpg
06:56
PL Update: Man United outlast Brentford
nbc_pl_mw34allgoals_260427.jpg
13:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260427.jpg
01:32
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260427.jpg
01:25
Sesko doubles Man United’s lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260427.jpg
56
Jensen’s belter gives Brentford late hope
man_united_brentford_matchweek_34.jpg
12:46
Extended HLs: Man United v. Brentford Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_updatev2_260425.jpg
10:02
PL Update: Arsenal survive Newcastle test
nbc_pl_arsnew_260425.jpg
10:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260425.jpg
01:11
Eze smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_tottenhamgoal1_260425.jpg
01:10
Palhinha nets Spurs’ go-ahead goal against Wolves
nbc_pl_tottenhamwolvesv2_260425.jpg
08:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Spurs Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260425.jpg
01:24
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260425.jpg
01:32
Wilson scores 92nd-minute winner against Everton
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260425.jpg
01:24
Soucek heads West Ham in front of Everton
nbc_pl_whueve_260425.jpg
09:39
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260425.jpg
01:53
Isak strikes Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260425.jpg
01:41
Robertson doubles Liverpool’s lead over Palace
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260425.jpg
01:26
Munoz scores in controversial fashion v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal3_260425.jpg
01:14
Wirtz’s ‘sizzling strike’ gives Liverpool 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_livcp_260425.jpg
14:41
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_260425.jpg
01:26
Sessegnon drills Fulham in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_fulavl_260425.jpg
08:14
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260424.jpg
01:17
Hume’s own goal gives Forest lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_260424.jpg
01:12
Wood punishes Sunderland to double Forest’s lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal4_260424.jpg
01:22
Jesus stuns Sunderland to put Forest up 4-0
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_260424.jpg
01:22
Gibbs-White blasts Forest 3-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_nfgoal5_260424.jpg
01:34
Anderson makes it 5-0 for Forest v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_sunnf_260424.jpg
12:21
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Forest Matchweek 34

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_hawksknicks_260428.jpg
01:58
Knicks win Game 5 but don’t cover vs. Atlanta
nbc_roto_trailblazersspurs_260428.jpg
02:13
Limited scoring points to Blazers spread in Game 5
nbc_mlb_cc_ccsuperlatives_260428.jpg
03:07
De La Cruz the most athletic player in MLB
DominguezCC4-28.jpg
03:14
Dominguez can be a ‘spark’ for Yankees
nbc_mlb_cc_alexcorafired_260428.jpg
03:08
Sabathia: Red Sox firing Cora an ‘overreaction’
nbc_cfb_ndbluegold3thingsmissedv2_260428.jpg
01:52
Three things you missed from ND’s Blue-Gold Game
nbc_pft_ruebenbainjr_260428.jpg
11:08
Will Bain have a chip on his shoulder after draft?
nbc_csu_fav_rd2_260427.jpg
02:05
McDonald to Texans headlines best Round 2 picks
JadarianOROY.jpg
01:46
Jadarian Price a value bet to win OROY
nbc_csu_fav_rd1_260427.jpg
02:12
Simms and Rogers reveal their favorite Rd. 1 picks
nbc_pft_2027draft1pickodds_260428.jpg
01:57
Arch the early favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2027
nbc_pft_jeffstoutland_260428.jpg
11:47
Stoutland criticizes Eagles’ playcalling in 2025
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260428.jpg
03:54
Questions continue to surround Vrabel
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_260428.jpg
06:23
Beane: Bills have ‘hit reset button’ with Coleman
nbc_pft_georgepickens_260428.jpg
12:59
Report: Pickens has yet to sign franchise tender
nbc_pft_nfloffseason_260428.jpg
05:35
Breaking down the NFL’s current offseason schedule
nbc_pft_matthewstaffordtysimpson_260428.jpg
09:25
How will Stafford react to Rams picking Simpson?
nbc_pft_nfldrafthype_260428.jpg
07:41
Analyzing the ‘hype’ that surrounds the NFL draft
nbc_pft_tysimpsonsecretmeeting_260428.jpg
09:31
Simpson says he had ‘secret meeting’ with McVay
nbc_pft_seanmcvaytysimpsonreaction_260428.jpg
03:15
Why did McVay seem upset after Simpson pick?
nbc_pft_collegefootball_260428.jpg
09:39
What’s next for CFB as NIL era continues?
nbc_nba_mindendigitalhit_260427.jpg
59
Nuggets regain offensive identity in Game 5 win
nbc_nba_knickhawkspreview_260427.jpg
02:28
Knicks have something to prove back home
nbc_nba_pistonspostgame_260427.jpg
03:39
Magic’s defense has been ‘fantastic’ all series
nbc_nba_denverpostgameanalysis_260427.jpg
02:09
Why Nuggets still have concerns despite Game 5 win
nbc_nba_johnsonpostgameintv_260427.jpg
02:21
Johnson: It’s on us to bring a high level of focus
nbc_nba_minden_260427.jpg
01:59
HLs: Nuggets force Game 6 back to Minnesota
nbc_nba_murraypostgameintv_260427.jpg
01:20
Murray: Nuggets didn’t let off the gas in Game 5
nbc_nba_okcphx2min_260427.jpg
01:58
HLs: Thunder complete first-round sweep of Suns
nbc_nba_okcphxhit_260427.jpg
01:29
Crawford: Thunder are ‘the standard’ of basketball