Top News

SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Justin Barcia.jpg
Justin Barcia expects to race Supercross opener despite broken collarbone
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tommy Tofi.png
Offensive Lineman Tommy Tofi Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship-Practice
NASCAR commissioner testifies to frustrating negotiations in Michael Jordan’s antitrust trial

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wwrbs_251209.jpg
Rams RB Corum’s ‘workload has been trending up’
nbc_ffhh_wwwrs_251209.jpg
Packers WR Reed ‘opened the field up’ for Love
nbc_ffhh_wwtedst_251209.jpg
Browns TE Fannin Jr. hitting stride with Shedeur

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 15

December 9, 2025 01:00 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 15.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_wolvsmu_plupdate_251208.jpg
04:02
PL Update: Bruno guides Man United past Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmun_251208.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Man United Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_mw15allgoals_251208.jpg
13:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_wolvsmu_plupdate_251208.jpg
05:44
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_mugoal3_251208.jpg
01:45
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251208.jpg
01:22
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251208.jpg
01:06
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251208.jpg
01:42
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
nbc_pl_update_251207.jpg
08:13
PL Update: Palace crash top four party
nbc_pl_fulcp_251207.jpg
11:20
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Crystal Palace MWK 15
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_251207.jpg
01:14
Guehi heads Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251207.jpg
01:21
Wilson’s terrific trivela brings Fulham level
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251207.jpg
01:08
Nketiah sends Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_bhawhu_251207.jpg
11:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. West Ham Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251207.jpg
02:28
Rutter drills Brighton level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251207.jpg
01:46
Bowen powers West Ham ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_plupdate_251206.jpg
22:15
PL Update: Aston Villa blow title race open
nbc_pl_leeliv_251206.jpg
13:41
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Liverpool Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
01:58
Tanaka brings Leeds level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
01:29
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251206.jpg
03:41
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2v2_251206.jpg
03:09
Ekitike’s brace gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251206.jpg
01:23
Ekitike tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. Leeds
nbc_pl_bou_che_251206.jpg
09:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_newvbur_251206.jpg
13:31
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Burnley Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_evertonnottingham_251206.jpg
09:31
Extended HLs: Everton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 15
nbc_pl_mcsun_251206.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Man City v. Sunderland Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_totbre_251206.jpg
08:20
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brentford Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_flemmingburgoal_251206.jpg
02:02
Flemming pulls Burnley within one of Newcastle

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_wwrbs_251209.jpg
10:44
Rams RB Corum’s ‘workload has been trending up’
nbc_ffhh_wwwrs_251209.jpg
08:25
Packers WR Reed ‘opened the field up’ for Love
nbc_ffhh_wwtedst_251209.jpg
04:22
Browns TE Fannin Jr. hitting stride with Shedeur
nbc_nba_enjoybb_nbacupqfpvw_251209.jpg
04:56
Knicks trending up ahead of NBA Cup quarterfinal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251209.jpg
01:23
IND, NYG, TEN vs. SF among best bets for Week 15
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingright_251209.jpg
09:50
OKC continuing historic pace, Lakers riding high
nbc_ffhh_eagles_chargers_251209.jpg
05:32
Croucher: PHI ‘had no right to lose’ to LAC
nbc_nba_enjoybb_whatsgoingwrong_251209.jpg
09:52
Analyzing Bulls, Raptors recent struggles
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6dkseg_251209.jpg
04:12
Mamukelashvili showing his presence on the glass
nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_sanders_251209.jpg
07:27
Sheduer is ‘getting better every week’
nbc_ffhh_waiver_qb_stroud_251209.jpg
04:25
HOU QB Stroud has favorable matchup vs. ARI
nbc_nba_enjoybb_capornocap_251209.jpg
10:00
Is Harden a ‘dream fit’ for the Timberwolves?
nbc_bte_heatmagic_251209.jpg
02:04
Miami’s offense creates intriguing clash vs. Magic
caltonthumb.jpg
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_bte_jetsjags_251209.jpg
01:38
Back Jaguars in ‘amazing’ spot against Jets
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
nbc_pl_2robbiesavlars_251209.jpg
05:46
Arsenal ‘never looked comfortable’ against Villa
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcisun_251209.jpg
04:30
Man City’s shadow ‘looms large’ in title race
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_burns_251209.jpg
37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
nbc_bte_raiderseagles-251209.jpg
01:27
Can the Eagles or Raiders be trusted in Week 15?
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251209.jpg
41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
nbc_golf_donald_251209.jpg
39
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald
nbc_golf_bradley_251209.jpg
38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
pattie.jpg
01:59
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
01:36
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’
nbc_roto_billpatriot_251209.jpg
01:48
Bills-Patriots best bets: Lean over on game total
HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
02:33
Higgins back in concussion protocol