MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jarenjackson_260113.jpg
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
nbc_nba_jamorant_260113.jpg
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?
nbc_nba_draftkings_260113.jpg
Hawks’ Johnson is Lakers’ ‘worst nightmare’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 21

January 13, 2026 01:17 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 21.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_updatev2_260108.jpg
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
nbc_pl_top25of2025v2_260108.jpg
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
nbc_pl_mw21allgoals_260108.jpg
11:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_newleehl_260107.jpg
14:10
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Leeds Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
03:06
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
01:33
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
nbc_pl_burmu_260107.jpg
11:22
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_boutothl_260107.jpg
14:19
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Spurs Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_brevssun_260107.jpg
10:09
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sunderland Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_fulvche_260107.jpg
12:41
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_evewol_260107.jpg
11:47
Extended HLs: Everton v. Wolves Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_cryavlhl_260107.jpg
08:15
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa MWK 21
nbc_pl_manugoal2_260107.jpg
01:21
Sesko bags second-half brace with one-touch finish
nbc_pl_burgoal2_260107.jpg
01:07
Anthony nails top corner to bring Burnley level
Screenshot_2026-01-07_175236.jpg
01:11
Joelinton’s header brings Newcastle level at 2-2
nbc_pl_mcbha_260107.jpg
12:01
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brighton Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_manugoal_260107.jpg
01:18
Sesko nets equalizer in second half v. Burnley
Screenshot_2026-01-07_175004.jpg
01:14
Barnes smashes Newcastle level with Leeds
Screenshot_2026-01-07_174317.jpg
03:16
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds lead against Newcastle
nbc_pl_bousemenyogoal_260107.jpg
01:45
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-2 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_everedtwo_260107.jpg
01:08
Grealish sent off for second yellow card v. Wolves
nbc_pl_fulwilsongoal_260107.jpg
01:39
Wilson powers Fulham 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_leeaaronsongoal_250107.jpg
01:24
Aaronson blasts Leeds ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_goallee3new2_260107.jpg
01:12
Aaronson’s brace has Leeds 3-2 in front of Magpies
nbc_pl_chegoal_260107.jpg
01:24
Delap brings Chelsea level with Fulham
nbc_pl_everedone_260107.jpg
03:20
Keane sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
nbc_pl_totpalhinhagoal_260107.jpg
01:00
Palhinha’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_fulgoal_260107.jpg
01:19
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_bregoal3_260107.jpg
44
Yarmolyuk strikes Bees 3-0 in front of Sunderland

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_jarenjackson_260113.jpg
09:55
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
nbc_nba_jamorant_260113.jpg
09:57
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?
nbc_nba_draftkings_260113.jpg
04:56
Hawks’ Johnson is Lakers’ ‘worst nightmare’
nbc_nba_lakers_260113.jpg
04:31
Do the Lakers wish for ‘LeBron’s farewell tour?’
nbc_nba_cavsjazz_260113.jpg
05:17
Is the ‘book closed’ on Cavs’ playoff chances?
nbc_nba_goodplayerbadteam_260113.jpg
07:29
LaVine, Ellis ‘should be on playoff teams’
tomlin_new_again.jpg
10:50
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_ffhh_bestwaiverv2_260113.jpg
04:26
Stafford beats surprise WR for 2025 top waiver add
arenado.jpg
01:54
Arenado will be ‘a boon’ for Diamondbacks
nbc_w2rc_dakars9intvs_260113.jpg
10:22
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 9
moussa_mpx.jpg
01:35
Hornets’ Diabate ‘worth an add’ in fantasy
tomlin_new_thumbnail.jpg
08:23
Tomlin steps down after 19 seasons with Steelers
harden_mpx.jpg
01:28
Harden passes Shaq in NBA’s all-time scoring list
nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
01:51
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
02:44
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
03:54
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP
nbc_ffhh_derailment_260113.jpg
02:55
Berry’s biggest show derailments from 2025
nbc_ffhh_bust_year_260113.jpg
05:12
Biggest fantasy bust of 2025: Jefferson or BTJ?
new_movie.jpg
03:21
Happy Hour’s worst movie takes from 2025
nbc_ffhh_breakoutplayer_260113.jpg
04:36
‘Superstar’ JSN wins breakout player of the year
nbc_ffhh_rookie_year_260113.jpg
03:48
Dart runs away with fantasy rookie of the year
nbc_ffhh_fantasy_game_year_260113.jpg
04:57
Did Henry or Gibbs have best fantasy game of 2025?
nbc_roto_btetbwarriorsv2_260113.jpg
01:48
‘Uncertainty is an advantage’ for POR vs. GSW
nbc_ffhh_bestvalue_260113.jpg
04:52
Olave beats Lawrence, Williams for best value pick
lebron_dps.jpg
16:34
Miller: LeBron wants ‘another shot’ at NBA title
DakatStage9MPX.jpg
28:56
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 9
nbc_roto_afcchamp_260113.jpg
01:40
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
nbc_roto_btespursthunders_260113.jpg
02:02
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
nbc_roto_btetexpat_260113.jpg
01:52
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?
nbc_dps_cowherint_260113.jpg
17:20
Cowher: Texans vs. Steelers was tale of two halves