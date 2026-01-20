Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 22

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Where’s the Beef? Haiden Deegan creates another teammate rivalry with Max Anstie in San Diego
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Jannik Sinner’s bid for Australian Open three-peat begins with anticlimactic win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Simms: Big Ten ‘certainly closed the gap’ on SEC
Is there chance Mendoza isn’t No. 1 pick in draft?
Saleh will have ‘a lot to work with’ in Tennessee
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Where’s the Beef? Haiden Deegan creates another teammate rivalry with Max Anstie in San Diego
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Jannik Sinner’s bid for Australian Open three-peat begins with anticlimactic win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Simms: Big Ten ‘certainly closed the gap’ on SEC
Is there chance Mendoza isn’t No. 1 pick in draft?
Saleh will have ‘a lot to work with’ in Tennessee
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 22
January 20, 2026 12:48 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 22.
Related Videos
06:18
PL Update: Kostoulas saves Brighton v. Bournemouth
08:28
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 22
01:26
Kostoulas’ overhead kick brings Brighton level
05:58
Tavernier’s penalty gives Bournemouth 1-0 lead
04:25
PL Update: Everton deal Villa blow in title race
01:34
Barry chips Everton in front of Aston Villa
08:56
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 22
09:28
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 22
08:07
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 22
20:57
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
07:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
02:10
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
08:53
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
10:48
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22
13:24
Extended HLs: Spurs v. West Ham Matchweek 22
01:39
Nmecha’s volley gives Leeds 1-0 lead over Fulham
08:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Crystal Palace MWK 22
02:29
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brentford
01:15
Edwards powers Burnley level at 1-1 with Liverpool
12:26
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Burnley Matchweek 22
01:30
Wirtz blasts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Burnley
01:36
Brobbey puts Sunderland 2-1 ahead of Palace
56
Romero’s ‘thumping header’ brings Spurs level
02:35
Pedro blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Brentford
01:15
Pino strikes Crystal Palace ahead of Sunderland
01:02
Le Fee brings Sunderland level with Crystal Palace
01:17
Summerville’s deflected effort gives West Ham lead
01:52
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead against Man City
14:54
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 22
01:58
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Man City
Latest Clips
05:11
Simms: Big Ten ‘certainly closed the gap’ on SEC
02:35
Is there chance Mendoza isn’t No. 1 pick in draft?
10:18
Saleh will have ‘a lot to work with’ in Tennessee
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
01:43
NYK, Brunson must figure things out ‘in a hurry’
01:10
Maxey doing everything at ‘career-best’ levels
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
01:23
Utilizing Hawks in fantasy with KP, Risacher out
01:52
Podziemski, Melton to step up in Butler’s absence
04:57
Beecham: Bears ‘unified Chicago’ this season
09:51
Will Avdija get selected to NBA All-Star Game?
06:10
Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
07:06
Is Spurs ‘too big’ of a job for Frank?
09:55
Does Towns deserve to make NBA All-Star Game?
10:32
Can Man United establish an identity with Carrick?
09:55
How can Warriors stay competitive without Butler?
04:46
Will Wembanyama have good game against Rockets?
08:47
Guessing contracts for pending RFAs: Duren, Watson
26:27
Tottenham Hotspur are going backwards under Frank
22:10
Man United’s ‘intensity, desire’ evident v. City
01:47
Fade Lakers against hot Nuggets squad
02:04
Spurs are worthy underdog bet against Rockets
02:09
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?
03:29
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups
03:20
Cignetti and IU cap off season with championship
02:30
Can Stidham meet the moment vs. Patriots?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue