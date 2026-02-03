Skip navigation
Betting Super Bowl LX: How to Play Squares
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Jazz reportedly acquire Jaren Jackson Jr.: Roster fallout and fantasy impact
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
What to watch on Day -2 of 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Pickens leads list of top free agent WRs
Rams lock up McVay with multiyear extension
Will Nagy help or hurt Dart in 2026?
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 24
February 3, 2026 01:38 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 24.
Related Videos
15:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
01:27
Diarra’s shot deflects in to give Sunderland lead
01:26
Diarra strikes Sunderland 2-0 in front of Burnley
09:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Burnley Matchweek 24
01:37
Talbi’s belter puts Sunderland 3-0 up over Burnley
01:31
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
01:30
Semenyo slots home Man City’s second against Spurs
01:20
Solanke’s scorpion kick brings Spurs level
01:23
Solanke gives Spurs lifeline against Man City
12:29
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Man City Matchweek 24
11:07
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 24
02:53
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest
01:37
Schade sent off for stamping on Cash
01:23
Ouattara drills Brentford 1-0 ahead of Aston Villa
12:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brentford MWK 24
01:35
Sesko rockets Man United 3-2 ahead of Fulham
01:36
Kevin’s screamer brings Fulham level with Man Utd
01:49
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham hope v. Man United
01:06
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Fulham
01:39
Cunha thumps Man United 2-0 in front of Fulham
12:14
Extended HLs: Man United v. Fulham Matchweek 24
01:37
Gibbs-White tucks away Forest’s opener v. Palace
12:09
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against West Ham
10:48
Top 10 Premier League goals: January 2026
03:04
Wirtz, Konate reflect on win against Newcastle
01:21
Wirtz makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Newcastle
13:25
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Newcastle Matchweek 24
02:40
Ekitike, Wirtz lead Liverpool in win v. Newcastle
01:26
Konate puts Liverpool 4-1 up over Newcastle
01:26
Gordon strikes Newcastle ahead of Liverpool
Latest Clips
10:22
Pickens leads list of top free agent WRs
04:13
Rams lock up McVay with multiyear extension
03:42
Will Nagy help or hurt Dart in 2026?
02:11
Jazz ‘mean business’ after acquiring Jackson Jr.
05:53
Surtain II: ‘Future is bright’ for the Broncos
09:36
No black coaches hired in recent cycle
16:44
‘Mad Dog’ would be ‘shocked’ if SEA doesn’t win SB
12:26
Holley: Maye ‘skipped two grades’ in breakout year
05:12
Goodell: NFL will look into Tisch-Epstein ties
07:05
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
11:11
How JSN stays ‘even-keeled’ ahead of first SB
11:28
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
10:46
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
10:02
Report: Kraft not voted into Hall of Fame
13:06
Williams unpacks Seahawks’ ‘Dark Side’ defense
01:16
Durant (ankle) not expected to be out ‘long term’
01:34
Ty Jerome showing promise in return from injury
01:37
Potential Harden landing spots ahead of deadline
04:10
Mannix: Harden-Garland trade in ‘advanced’ talks
16:44
How Schneider constructed Seahawks’ SB LX roster
20:57
Kupp’s veteran leadership crucial to SEA’s SB run
07:04
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
01:20
Vonn to attempt to compete despite torn ACL
07:15
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
06:15
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
03:58
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz
03:05
Maxey unpacks what’s been going right for Sixers
