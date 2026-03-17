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Valspar Championship 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut
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PL RAW: Fernandes’ masterclass against Aston Villa
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Could Oklahoma upset South Carolina in Sweet 16?

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Top News

NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Kansas
Tips for picking your March Madness brackets
PGA: Valspar Championship - Final Round
Valspar Championship 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Purdue at Michigan
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: Breakdown of First Round in the Midwest - Kentucky on Upset Alert

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fernanch_260317.jpg
PL RAW: Fernandes’ masterclass against Aston Villa
tcuheadcoachbasketballbte.jpg
Bet on experienced coach when TCU plays Ohio State
southcarolinaoklahomawomenbasketballbte.jpg
Could Oklahoma upset South Carolina in Sweet 16?

Trending Teams

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Watch Now

Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 30

March 17, 2026 12:32 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 30.

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07:16
PL RAW: Fernandes’ masterclass against Aston Villa
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04:44
PL Update: Wolves howl back against Brentford
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08:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 30
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01:35
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead against Wolves
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01:18
Kayode’s header gives Brentford lead over Wolves
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49
Armstrong fires Wolves within one of Brentford
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01:05
Arokodare brings Wolves level with Brentford
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11:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 30
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17:28
PL Update: Liverpool drop two points against Spurs
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01:41
Richarlison silences Anfield with Spurs’ equalizer
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03:08
Porro, Richarlison react to draw with Liverpool
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13:22
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 30
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Szoboszlai: Liverpool ‘have to wake up’
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Slot calls fans booing ‘completely normal’
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Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead
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Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 30
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Casemiro heads Man United in front of Aston Villa
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Cunha strikes Man United 2-1 ahead of Aston Villa
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02:47
Barkley smashes Aston Villa level with Man United
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Sesko makes it 3-1 for Man United against Villa
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Silva chips Manchester City ahead of West Ham
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Highlights from Downs’ Thorpe Award-winning season
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Krick: Parlay women’s top seeds to make Final Four
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Dalzell, Krick picking UConn to win women’s title
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Expect Nuggets to get ‘comfortable win’ over 76ers
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Simms’ QB draft rankings: Drew Allar, Penn State
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Simms’ QB draft rankings: Carson Beck, Miami
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Simms’ QB draft rankings: Taylen Green, Arkansas
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McKeown leaves behind legacy after 40-year career
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Slay retires after ‘incredible career’
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Texans revise Montgomery’s contract
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49ers reportedly sign Kirk to one-year deal
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Cowboys didn’t ‘bust the budget’ in free agency
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Pierce’s ‘incredible story’ leads to huge deal
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Reported Fields trade makes sense for all sides
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Is Wilson’s career as an NFL quarterback over?
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How will Chiefs use Fields?
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Titans reveal new-look logo and uniforms
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