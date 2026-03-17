Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 30

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tips for picking your March Madness brackets
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Valspar Championship 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: Breakdown of First Round in the Midwest - Kentucky on Upset Alert
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
PL RAW: Fernandes’ masterclass against Aston Villa
Bet on experienced coach when TCU plays Ohio State
Could Oklahoma upset South Carolina in Sweet 16?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tips for picking your March Madness brackets
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Valspar Championship 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: Breakdown of First Round in the Midwest - Kentucky on Upset Alert
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
PL RAW: Fernandes’ masterclass against Aston Villa
Bet on experienced coach when TCU plays Ohio State
Could Oklahoma upset South Carolina in Sweet 16?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 30
March 17, 2026 12:32 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 30.
Related Videos
07:16
PL RAW: Fernandes’ masterclass against Aston Villa
04:44
PL Update: Wolves howl back against Brentford
08:31
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 30
01:35
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead against Wolves
01:18
Kayode’s header gives Brentford lead over Wolves
49
Armstrong fires Wolves within one of Brentford
01:05
Arokodare brings Wolves level with Brentford
11:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Wolves Matchweek 30
17:28
PL Update: Liverpool drop two points against Spurs
01:41
Richarlison silences Anfield with Spurs’ equalizer
03:08
Porro, Richarlison react to draw with Liverpool
13:22
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 30
04:49
Szoboszlai: Liverpool ‘have to wake up’
06:07
Slot calls fans booing ‘completely normal’
01:23
Szoboszlai’s screamer gives Liverpool lead
10:52
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 30
01:36
Casemiro heads Man United in front of Aston Villa
01:23
Cunha strikes Man United 2-1 ahead of Aston Villa
02:47
Barkley smashes Aston Villa level with Man United
01:36
Sesko makes it 3-1 for Man United against Villa
13:26
Extended HLs: Man United v. Aston Villa MWK 30
01:38
Gudmundsson sent off for second yellow v. Palace
13:52
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Leeds Matchweek 30
01:10
Silva chips Manchester City ahead of West Ham
01:02
Mavropanos’ towering header brings West Ham level
08:51
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man City Matchweek 30
15:50
PL Update: Dowman brings Arsenal closer to title
01:40
Gyokeres scores Arsenal’s breakthrough v. Everton
02:07
Dowman becomes youngest-ever scorer in PL history
10:19
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Everton Matchweek 30
Latest Clips
01:48
Bet on experienced coach when TCU plays Ohio State
01:22
Could Oklahoma upset South Carolina in Sweet 16?
02:38
Highlights from Downs’ Thorpe Award-winning season
01:27
Krick: Parlay women’s top seeds to make Final Four
01:30
Dalzell, Krick picking UConn to win women’s title
01:56
Expect Nuggets to get ‘comfortable win’ over 76ers
01:52
Bucks could send a message with Allen out for Cavs
09:54
Simms’ QB draft rankings: Drew Allar, Penn State
05:58
Simms’ QB draft rankings: Carson Beck, Miami
07:22
Simms’ QB draft rankings: Taylen Green, Arkansas
04:03
McKeown leaves behind legacy after 40-year career
01:17
Slay retires after ‘incredible career’
03:18
Texans revise Montgomery’s contract
05:55
49ers reportedly sign Kirk to one-year deal
07:51
Cowboys didn’t ‘bust the budget’ in free agency
04:49
Pierce’s ‘incredible story’ leads to huge deal
03:32
Phillips wants to turn disruption into production
08:13
Simms’ draft QB rankings: Simpson ‘clear’ No. 2
10:12
Simms’ draft quarterback rankings: Mendoza leads
06:40
Reported Fields trade makes sense for all sides
11:23
Geno ‘eager to make things right’ with Jets
07:50
Is Wilson’s career as an NFL quarterback over?
11:50
How will Chiefs use Fields?
07:03
Titans reveal new-look logo and uniforms
07:58
Leinart won’t let USC unretire his No. 11 jersey
04:02
How Lakers minimized Durant in second half
03:35
Castle: Spurs have locked in on principles
01:36
Spurs maintain their character in up-and-down game
01:57
Highlights: Spurs hold off Clippers
01:12
Wemby: Win over Clippers ‘wasn’t pretty’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue