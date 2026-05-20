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Knicks pull off epic 22-point comeback in Game 1
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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Mac Jones
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Turang is an ‘emerging superstar’ for Brewers

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Watch Now

Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 37

May 20, 2026 10:58 AM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 37.

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Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
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Santos doubles Chelsea’s lead over Spurs
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Richarlison pulls one back for Spurs v. Chelsea
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Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Spurs Matchweek 37
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Fernandez’s belter gives Chelsea lead over Spurs
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Haaland equalizes for Man City against Bournemouth
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Kroupi stuns Man City to give Bournemouth 1-0 lead
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Havertz rises highest to give Arsenal 1-0 lead
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Osula makes it 3-0 for Newcastle against West Ham
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Castellanos’ screamer gives West Ham late hope
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Isidor completes Sunderland’s comeback v. Everton
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