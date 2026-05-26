Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sarah Strong
UConn and Iowa will start a home-and-home women’s basketball series next season
mispowerranks.jpg
MLB Power Rankings: Jacob Misiorowski has Brewers flying high while Diamondbacks join this week’s top 10
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
USA Hockey
U.S. beats Austria to set up a quarterfinal against Canada at ice hockey world championship

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_cubscardssnbv2_260526.jpg
Cubs-Cardinals rivalry leads Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_mlb_jaysoriolesslov2_260526.jpg
AL East clash headlines MLB Sunday Leadoff
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260526.jpg
Miller: It’s OKC’s job to keep Wemby from the rim

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sarah Strong
UConn and Iowa will start a home-and-home women’s basketball series next season
mispowerranks.jpg
MLB Power Rankings: Jacob Misiorowski has Brewers flying high while Diamondbacks join this week’s top 10
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
USA Hockey
U.S. beats Austria to set up a quarterfinal against Canada at ice hockey world championship

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_cubscardssnbv2_260526.jpg
Cubs-Cardinals rivalry leads Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_mlb_jaysoriolesslov2_260526.jpg
AL East clash headlines MLB Sunday Leadoff
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260526.jpg
Miller: It’s OKC’s job to keep Wemby from the rim

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38

May 26, 2026 01:32 PM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 38.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_salvationtot_260526.jpg
06:34
PL RAW: Spurs survive relegation, drop West Ham
nbc_pl_plupdate_260524.jpg
34:00
PL Update: Arsenal hoist trophy; Spurs survive
nbc_pl_mw38allgoals_260524.jpg
10:21
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_fofanaredcard_260524.jpg
01:38
Chelsea down to 10 men after Fofana’s red card
nbc_pl_bur_wol_260524.jpg
11:08
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Wolves Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_sunchehl_260524.jpg
12:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Chelsea Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_fulnewhl_260524.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Newcastle Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_nfobou_extendedhl_260524.jpg
09:26
Extended HLs: Forest v. Bournemouth Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260524.jpg
01:21
Castellanos fires West Ham in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_whugoal3_260524.jpg
31
Wilson fires West Ham 3-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260524.jpg
01:35
Bowen doubles West Ham’s advantage over Leeds
nbc_pl_whuleehl_260524.jpg
10:56
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Leeds Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260524.jpg
01:14
Cairney’s screamer doubles Fulham’s lead
nbc_pl_livrobertsonsub_260524.jpg
01:17
Robertson receives standing ovation at Anfield
nbc_pl_stonessubsoff_260524.jpg
02:06
Stones bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
nbc_pl_mciavfc_260524.jpg
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260524.jpg
57
Palmer smashes Chelsea within one of Sunderland
nbc_pl_breschadegoal_260524.jpg
01:12
Schade brings Brentford level against Liverpool
nbc_pl_avfcgoal2_265024.jpg
02:17
Watkins’ brace pushes Aston Villa to 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_livjonesgoal_260524.jpg
01:27
Salah finds Jones for Liverpool’s opener
nbc_pl_livsalehsub_260524.jpg
02:11
Salah says goodbye to Liverpool fans at Anfield
nbc_pl_livbrelites_260524.jpg
14:44
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brentford Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_bur_goal1_260524.jpg
01:45
Flemming draws Burnley level with wonderful strike
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260524.jpg
01:38
Gusto’s own goal gifts Sunderland 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mugoal3_260524.jpg
01:30
Fernandes finds bottom corner for 3-0 United lead
nbc_pl_brightonvmu_260524.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man United Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_silvasubsoff_260524.jpg
01:46
Silva bids farewell to Man City fans at the Etihad
nbc_pl_nfobou_taverniergoal_260524.jpg
01:15
Tavernier blasts Bournemouth level v. Forest
nbc_pl_avfcgoal1_260524.jpg
01:38
Watkins taps home loose ball to bring Villa level
nbc_pl_wol_goal_1_260524v2.jpg
03:29
Armstrong converts penalty to push Wolves ahead

Latest Clips

nbc_mlb_cubscardssnbv2_260526.jpg
30
Cubs-Cardinals rivalry leads Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_mlb_jaysoriolesslov2_260526.jpg
15
AL East clash headlines MLB Sunday Leadoff
nbc_dls_sga_260526.jpg
05:28
Can SGA’s success transcend the modern NBA era?
nbc_roto_nix_260526.jpg
01:25
Broncos will operate new-look offense under Webb
nbc_dls_cavaliersgofromhere_260526.jpg
05:16
What’s next for Cavs after being swept by Knicks?
nbc_roto_hill_260526.jpg
01:31
Exercise caution with drafting Hill in fantasy
nbc_roto_dylancease_260526.jpg
01:59
Cease hits injured list for first time in career
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_260526.jpg
01:43
Misiorowski emerging as NL Cy Young frontrunner
nbc_dls_canknickswinitall_260526.jpg
02:17
What will it take for Knicks to win Finals?
nbc_roto_young_260526.jpg
01:27
How can Young step forward in Panthers offense?
nbc_roto_gagejump_260526.jpg
02:02
Jump’s fastball could set him apart right away
nbc_dls_knickswin_260526.jpg
07:48
Knicks make history in 11-game playoff stretch
nbc_pl_genxgars_260526.jpg
08:03
How Arsenal’s set-piece dominance led to PL title
nbc_pl_genxgpep_260526.jpg
03:24
Is Guardiola the greatest PL manager ever?
Dart5-26Simms.jpg
05:12
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jaxson Dart
nbc_csu_ward_260526.jpg
03:10
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cam Ward
nbc_csu_smith_260526.jpg
03:05
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Geno Smith
nbc_cbb_michmaracomp_260526.jpg
03:30
HLs: Best from Mara’s monstrous Michigan year
nbc_csu_stroudconvo_260526.jpg
06:09
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_willisconvo_260526.jpg
03:13
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Malik Willis
nbc_csu_hurtsconvo_260526.jpg
05:20
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jalen Hurts
nbc_bte_spursthunder_260526.jpg
02:07
Spurs have ‘too many ways’ to beat Thunder
nbc_bte_frenchopen_260526.jpg
01:44
Gauff ‘best bet’ to win French Open
nbc_bte_wnbachampion_260526.jpg
01:57
WNBA title race ‘wide open’ with ‘value’ on Fever
nbc_bte_nfceastwins_260526.jpg
01:58
Eagles still ‘slight favorites’ to win NFC East
nbc_dps_goodwillint_260526.jpg
18:01
Goodwill: Knicks playoff run has been ‘remarkable’
nbc_dps_knicksconvo_260526.jpg
12:25
Knicks riding Brunson’s legacy season to finals
nbc_pft_maliknabers_260526.jpg
01:19
Will Nabers be ready for Week 1?
nbc_pft_kelceschedule_260526.jpg
12:36
Kelce worries NFL is ‘getting away’ from Sunday
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260526.jpg
06:24
Simpson addresses criticism of being picked No. 13